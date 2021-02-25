2021 NFL Draft: Tracking the Jags’ virtual prospect meetings so far

With the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic still lingering over professional football, the draft process has once again been adjusted. The NFL combine has been canceled and with it the in-person interview segments between teams and prospects.

Now, those interviews are being done virtually, and teams will have to gauge a player’s fit both on and off the field through this format.

The draft is still two months away, but already the Jaguars are beginning to meet with players they have interest in drafting. Here’s a tracker of all the meetings that have happened so far.

DT Alim McNeil, NC State

DT Alim McNeil, NC State

Source: Justin Melo, The Draft Network Height: 6-2 Weight: 315 The Draft Network Profile Jaguars Wire Link

WR Mike Strachan, Charleston

WR Mike Strachan, Charleston

Source: Justin Melo, The Draft Network Height: 6-2 Weight: 225 The Draft Network interview Jaguars Wire link

CB/KR Avery Williams, Boise State

CB/KR Avery Williams, Boise State

Source: Justin Melo, The Draft Network Height: 5-9 Weight: 195 The Draft Network scouting report Jaguars Wire link

WR Rondale Moore, Purdue

WR Rondale Moore, Purdue

Cfb Purdue Vs Nebraska

Height: 5-9 Weight: 190 The Draft Network Profile Jaguars Wire link

