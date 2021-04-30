The 2021 NFL Draft is finally here and the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock. What will happen with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers? Where will Justin Fields be selected? NBC Sports has you covered with every selection in this year’s draft, starting with Round 1 tonight. Stay tuned to this page as NFL teams make their draft selections over the next three days.

One year after the NFL Draft was held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic with NFL teams making their selections from home, this year’s draft will be held in various locations across Cleveland, OH. Several prospects are expected to attend the draft in person, including BYU QB Zach Wilson, Alabama QB Mac Jones and North Dakota State QB Trey Lance.

2021 NFL Draft Order

Round 1

4) Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

3) San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA) – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

2) New York Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

1) Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

5) Cincinnati Bengals

6) Miami Dolphins (from PHI)

7) Detroit Lions

8) Carolina Panthers

9) Denver Broncos

10) Dallas Cowboys

11) New York Giants

12) Philadelphia Eagles (from SF through MIA)

13) Los Angeles Chargers

14) Minnesota Vikings

15) New England Patriots

16) Arizona Cardinals

17) Las Vegas Raiders

18) Miami Dolphins

19) Washington Football Team

20) Chicago Bears

21) Indianapolis Colts

22) Tennessee Titans

23) New York Jets (from SEA)

24) Pittsburgh Steelers

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)

26) Cleveland Browns

27) Baltimore Ravens

28) New Orleans Saints

29) Green Bay Packers

30) Buffalo Bills

31) Baltimore Ravens (from KC)

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 NFL Draft tracker: Pick-by-pick results, selections, live updates for first round tonight originally appeared on NBCSports.com