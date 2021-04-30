2021 NFL draft: Titans’ updated list of picks entering Day 2

The Tennessee Titans made their first selection of the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday night, but things are just getting started for head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson.

After taking Caleb Farley at No. 22 overall on Day 1, the Titans still have a grand total of eight picks remaining over the course of the last two days of this year’s draft.

And, of course, it’s possible that number will either increase or decrease depending on if the Titans decide to strike any deals to move up or down.

If nothing else changes, here’s a look at where the Titans will be picking the rest of the way:

Day 2

Round 2: Pick No. 53

Round 3: Pick No. 85

Round 3: Pick No. 100 (compensatory)

Day 3

Round 4: Pick No. 126

Round 5: Pick No. 166

Round 6: Pick No. 205

Round 6: Pick No. 215 (via Chiefs)

Round 7: Pick No. 232 (via Dolphins)

There will be special caveat on Friday night, as current and former players will be announcing the picks for their teams. Former Titans wide receiver Kevin Dyson will handle the honors for Tennessee.

The Titans acquired their extra third-rounder via a compensatory pick, and the extra sixth-rounder from the Kansas City Chiefs after a trade on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL draft that saw Tennessee send back a seventh-round selection.

Tennessee netted themselves the seventh-round pick in this year’s draft after dealing Isaiah Wilson to the Miami Dolphins; however, the Titans also gave up their own seventh-rounder, but for the 2022 NFL draft.

The 2021 NFL draft will resume on Friday night, with Day 2 of the event beginning at 6 p.m. CT. Day 3 will begin on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

