The 2021 NFL draft is nearly here, and since we’ve always got every angle of the event covered for you here at Draft Wire, we figured we’d also let you know how you can watch all of this year’s action.

Here’s everything you need to know:

WHAT

2021 NFL draft

WHEN

Thursday, April 29th (1st Round)

Friday, April 30th (2nd, 3rd Rounds)

Saturday, May 1st (Rounds 4-7)

WHERE

Cleveland, OH

TV

ESPN, NFL Network, ABC

LIVE STREAM

FuboTV (try it free)