2021 NFL Draft: Texas A&M's Kellen Mond sees a Bears 'connection'

Stephanie Stremplewski
·2 min read
Texas A&M's Kellen Mond sees 'connection' with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In case you missed it, Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond also had a pro day Tuesday, despite top quarterbacks Justin Fields (Ohio State) and Mac Jones (Alabama) sharing the spotlight from scouts and NFL staff.

So far, the Bears have met with Jones, attended Alabama pro day on March 23, and had a "great meeting", according to Jones himself.

Bears, Alabama QB Mac Jones 'great meeting'

With Jones favored to be taken early in the first round, the Bears may not have a chance to get him at the 20th slot. Now it looks like Mond is on the team's radar.

"I’ve had a lot of interactions with the Bears, and I definitely see a connection," Mond said to Chicago Sun-Times reporter Patrick Finley. "I don’t want to say any names, but I’m definitely excited, especially them being able to watch me in person"

Mond doesn't seem to mind that he's not making headlines like Fields or Jones, according to ProFootballTalk.

"I don't mind being underrated because at the end of the day, especially when you get to the league, you're always going to have to depend on yourself and also the people around you to succeed," he said.

Mond ran a 40-yard dash with times of 4.59 and 4.61.

The Aggies finished last season 9-1, losing their only game to Jones and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Mond threw for 2,282 yards with 19 touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 games last season.

