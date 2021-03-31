2021 NFL draft: Steelers send RBs coach to North Carolina pro day

Teams who sent their RBs coach to UNC for Javonte Williams and Michael Carter's pro day: Cardinals, Panthers, Bears, Jaguars, Cowboys, Broncos, Lions, Dolphins, Saints, Eagles and Steelers — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 29, 2021

At this point, there is little doubt what direction the Pittsburgh Steelers are going in the 2021 NFL draft. Pittsburgh has attended multiple pro days this offseason with top running back prospects including Alabama and Clemson. This time the Steelers send running backs coach Eddie Faulkner to the North Carolina pro day where there are actually two top prospects.

If the Steelers are looking at one of the North Carolina backs, they would need to commit a first-round pick for Javonte Williams and likely a second-round pick if they prefer Michael Carter. Williams rushed for 1,140 yards and 19 touchdowns last season while Carter pitched in 1,245 yards and nine rushing scores of his own.

The Steelers were dead last in rushing last season. You can spread the blame across multiple fronts but there’s no denying a lack of dynamic playmaking at running back was a huge weakness. Carter and Williams are both special prospects but more Steeler fans are going to be more drawn to the overly physical style of Williams.

