2021 NFL draft: Steelers full 7-round mock draft update

It is time once again to update our 2021 NFL mock draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Plenty has happened with the Steelers roster despite the start of the new league year still being more than a week away.

Lots of changes with this week’s update over previous iterations of this full mock draft. Be sure to let me know where I hit and where I missed in the comments.

First round-IOL Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

It might seem too early to draft a center but with no chance Humphrey lasts until the Steelers second-round pick, Pittsburgh pulls the trigger on the best center in the draft.

Second round-RB Javonte Williams, North Carolina

Williams is an ascending prospect but he does fit the mold of what the Steelers want in a running back. He's powerful with a low center of gravity but shows great patience, setting up his blocks and finishes runs with power and speed.

Third round-TE Hunter Long, Boston College

Long is one of the best all-around receiving options at tight end in the draft. He was a focal point of the Boston College passing game and he never failed to deliver. The Steelers need a weapon in the passing game at tight end and Long would be a bargain in the third round.

Fourth round-DL Alim McNeill, North Carolina State

In the fourth round the Steelers finally address defense and it is with massive nose tackle Alim McNeill. McNeill is more than just a big body in the middle of the defensive line and would provide the Steelers with another pass-rushing threat along their front.

Fifth round-WR Anthony Schwartz, Auburn

There is no substituting for speed on offense and Schwartz's speed is truly world-class. The Steelers offense needs to get faster and a slot receiver who can run a sub 4.3 forty would be a matchup nightmare.

Sixth round-OT Royce Newman, Mississippi

Selecting an offensive tackle this late has everything to do with Zach Banner and the hope he's ready to be the team's left tackle. This means the Steelers can hold off and draft a developmental guy like Newman who has some tools but needs a year or two before he's ready to contribute.

Seventh round-EDGE Rashad Weaver, Pitt

Weaver's draft stock is all over the place by pundits. I think this is because he's very much a tweener. Not physical enough to be a full-time 4-3 defensive end but not big enough to play inside. I think this fits what the Steelers would want perfectly as a hybrid defensive end and linebacker.

