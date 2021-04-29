2021 NFL draft: Selection order for Round 1
The 2021 NFL draft is set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. PT from Cleveland, Ohio. Below is the complete first-round selection order heading into the draft. Click here for everything you need to know to watch all the action!
Pick 1 Jacksonville Jaguars
Pick 2 New York Jets
Pick 3 San Francisco 49ers from Houston Texans through Miami Dolphins
Pick 4 Atlanta Falcons
Pick 5 Cincinnati Bengals
Pick 6 Miami Dolphins from Philadelphia Eagles
Pick 7 Detroit Lions
Pick 8 Carolina Panthers
Pick 9 Denver Broncos
Pick 10 Dallas Cowboys
Pick 11 New York Giants
Pick 12 Philadelphia Eagles from San Francisco through Miami
Pick 13 Los Angeles Chargers
Pick 14 Minnesota Vikings
Pick 15 New England Patriots
Pick 16 Arizona Cardinals
Pick 17 Las Vegas Raiders
Pick 18 Miami Dolphins
Pick 19 Washington Football Team
Pick 20 Chicago Bears
Pick 21 Indianapolis Colts
Pick 22 Tennessee Titans
Pick 23 New York Jets from Seattle Seahawks
Pick 24 Pittsburgh Steelers
Pick 25 Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams
Pick 26 Cleveland Browns
Pick 27 Baltimore Ravens
Pick 28 New Orleans Saints
Pick 29 Green Bay Packers
Pick 30 Buffalo Bills
Pick 31 Baltimore Ravens from Kansas City Chiefs
Pick 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
