2021 NFL draft: Selection order for Round 1

The 2021 NFL draft is set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. PT from Cleveland, Ohio. Below is the complete first-round selection order heading into the draft. Click here for everything you need to know to watch all the action!

Pick 1 Jacksonville Jaguars

Pick 2 New York Jets

Pick 3 San Francisco 49ers from Houston Texans through Miami Dolphins

Pick 4 Atlanta Falcons

Pick 5 Cincinnati Bengals

Pick 6 Miami Dolphins from Philadelphia Eagles

Pick 7 Detroit Lions

Pick 8 Carolina Panthers

Pick 9 Denver Broncos

Pick 10 Dallas Cowboys

Pick 11 New York Giants

Pick 12 Philadelphia Eagles from San Francisco through Miami

Pick 13 Los Angeles Chargers

Pick 14 Minnesota Vikings

Pick 15 New England Patriots

Pick 16 Arizona Cardinals

Pick 17 Las Vegas Raiders

Pick 18 Miami Dolphins

Pick 19 Washington Football Team

Pick 20 Chicago Bears

Pick 21 Indianapolis Colts

Pick 22 Tennessee Titans

Pick 23 New York Jets from Seattle Seahawks

Pick 24 Pittsburgh Steelers

Pick 25 Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams

Pick 26 Cleveland Browns

Pick 27 Baltimore Ravens

Pick 28 New Orleans Saints

Pick 29 Green Bay Packers

Pick 30 Buffalo Bills

Pick 31 Baltimore Ravens from Kansas City Chiefs

Pick 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

