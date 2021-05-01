2021 NFL Draft: See the moment the Seahawks called Stone Forsythe originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks decided to trade up their final two picks of the draft to move up to the 208th pick in the NFL draft.

With that move, the Seahawks made the move to get their final pick of the draft to select tackle Stone Forsythe out of Florida.

One of the best moments of any person being drafted is getting the call from the Seahawks front office.

It's even more special since it is the Seahawks' last pick and they have been waiting to grab Forsythe.

On Saturday, the Seahawks shared the moment they called Forsythe.

WATCH

What a moment!

Forsythe is massive at 6-foot-8 and 307 pounds. He started 28 games while at Florida, including all 12 games in 2020. He played left tackle as a senior. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared him to Nate Solder.

Forsythe might have the chance to compete with Cedric Ogbuehi to be Seattle’s swing tackle from the jump

Congrats Forsythe and welcome to Seattle!