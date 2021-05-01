2021 NFL Draft: See the moment the Seahawks called Tre Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks began Day 3 of the NFL Draft by trading back eight spots, which allowed them to pick up an additional pick in the sixth round.

They then used their 2nd pick of the draft to select CB Tre Brown out of Oklahoma.

The Seahawks now have two picks remaining - Pick 217 (R6) and Pick 250 (R7).

One of the best moments of any person being drafted is getting the call from the Seahawks front office.

On Saturday, the Seahawks shared the moment they called Brown.

WATCH

Awesome stuff!!

As a senior, Brown was a second-team All-Big 12 selection, as well as recording three interceptions and six pass breakups in 10 games.

Brown is also a special team standout and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a kick returner in 2018.

With the departure of Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar due to free agency, Griffin gets thrown in competition for a starting position from the jump.

The Seahawks have Tre Flowers and D.J. Reed returning to help get Brown up to speed.

Congrats again Brown and welcome to Seattle!