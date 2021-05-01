2021 NFL Draft: See the moment the Seahawks called D'Wayne Eskridge originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

To the surprise of many, the Seahawks kept their second-round pick and selected WR D'Wayne Eskridge out of Western Michigan.

The Seahawks had just three picks entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

After spending free agency bolstering their offensive line to protect Russell Wilson, who was openly frustrated about the amount he was hit last season, Pete Carroll and John Schneider are now adding weapons to the Seahawks offensive arsenal.

One of the best moments of any person drafted is the excitement of seeing that phone ring.

On Friday, the Seahawks shared the moment they called Eskridge.

WATCH

Amazing!

In 2020, Eskridge caught 33 passes for 768 yards and eight touchdowns in just six games. Eskridge, 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, is a supreme athlete who made a brief switch to cornerback in college before returning to the offensive side of the football. He's viewed as an elite special teams prospect as well and will likely become one of Seattle's gunners on punt coverage immediately. He also returned kicks in 2020 with 467 yards and one touchdown on 17 returns.

Eskiridge will join a receiving corps that consists of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Eskridge will be the favorite to be the Seahawks No. 3 wide receiver, ahead of 2020 draft pick Freddie Swain.