2021 NFL draft: Saints Wire staff writers make bold predictions for Day 1

We’re still hours away from the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, but speculation and panic are running amok anywhere that anyone is talking about the New Orleans Saints. To add more fuel to that fire, the Saints Wire staffers got together and threw in our bold predictions for Day 1 of this year’s draft. What could the Saints get themselves into?

Kade Kistner: Saints trade into top 10, but not for who you expect

Apr 20, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) blocks a defender during the Oregon spring game at Autzen Stadium. Mighty Oregon beat Fighting Ducks 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Kistner: My bold prediction is that the Saints do indeed trade up into the top 10. However, it will not be for a cornerback, instead, it will be for a player like Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell, who falls because the Bengals prioritize weapons for Joe Burrow. That may work in the Saints' favor if they choose to go that route. Why Sewell? Because depending on the year and needs of the teams at the top, he very well could have been the first pick of the draft. He’s talented, and if a top three talent falls, you’ve got to take that. Plus, he would help shore up the offensive line, which we all know Sean Payton loves to do, and could be seen as a cheaper replacement for Terron Armstead. Both Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk are free agents next year, and keeping both of them will be tough.

Maddy Hudak: Unless it's all a smokescreen, Saints trade up for a QB

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, left, and general manager Mickey Loomis are seen during NFL football pro day, Wednesday, April 9, 2014, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Hudak: My bold prediction is that Payton used the Caleb Farley story as a smokescreen to gauge where they would need to trade up for the last, best corner available on their board. And by bolstering Farley’s value in turn, are trying to bait teams that are targeting Jaycee Horn after Patick Surtain II to see if anyone falls for it while they trade up in the shadows for Joe Horn’s son. Marshon Lattimore was taken No. 11 overall. If they’re not confident in Farley’s medicals, they know that a top corner takes a top 10 to 15 pick. But if they get in before Denver I see them going rogue for Justin Fields. Penei Sewell to me would be very damning on an Andrus Peat contract we can’t exactly get out of, unless he’s somehow traded in this package.

John Sigler: Reason prevails, Saints stay put and pick best corner available

Workers continue preparing the NFL Draft Theatre for the 2021 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Cleveland. After going all virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day draft, which has grown into one of America's biggest, non-game sporting events, returns with thousands of fans who will be separated by their loyalties, and whether they've been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Sigler: Well this certainly feels like a bold prediction given all the craziness going around on social media. I'll keep it boring, staying nice and rational. The Saints have too many needs to put all their eggs in one basket and trade up for, well, anyone. They should stay in place and pick the corner rated highest on their board. Maybe Caleb Farley makes it to them with medicals scaring off other teams. Maybe they gamble on the athletic upside in Tyson Campbell or bet Asante Samuel Jr. keeps producing at a high level despite his size limitations. They could go with Campbell's better teammate Eric Stokes. The point is they have options, and they shouldn't torch their draft just because they aren't feeling very patient.

