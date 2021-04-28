2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Patriots actively discussing trading 15th pick

Report: Patriots actively discussing trading 15th pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots currently own the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but that may not be the case for long.

Mike Giardi of NFL Network reports the Patriots have "been active on the phones" exploring ways to either trade up or down the draft board from No. 15.

The #Patriots have been active on the phones, per league sources, but as I just said on Total Access Draft Preview, not just about moving up but moving back. And to keep it real, that's what it's like every single year. They're doing their due diligence. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 28, 2021

Many have speculated about the Patriots looking to trade up given some of the glaring needs on their roster, particularly at the quarterback position. Mac Jones, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields are prospects New England could target if it decides to aggressively pursue a QB in the first round.

But given Bill Belichick's history, including last year, it's impossible to rule out a trade down from No. 15 overall. The Patriots traded the 23rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Los Angeles Chargers for picks in the second and third rounds.

Add in the Jimmy Garoppolo factor, and trading down from No. 15 becomes even more realistic. Garoppolo reportedly is on the San Francisco 49ers' trading block ahead of the draft and there's plenty of buzz about a potential Patriots reunion.

The 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.