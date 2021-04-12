2021 NFL Draft rumors: Patriots, 49ers to attend Justin Fields' pro day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Darren Hartwell
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Pats among two teams attending Justin Fields' second pro day originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots want a second look at one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft, it appears.

The Patriots have committed to attend Ohio State QB Justin Fields' second pro day scheduled for Wednesday in Columbus, The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Monday.

The San Francisco 49ers are the only other team committed to be at Fields' workout, according to Breer. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch are expected to make the trip for the 49ers, while Breer "wouldn't be surprised" if offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is in attendance for the Patriots.

Next Pats Podcast - Making the case for Justin Fields to be the next Patriots QB | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

There's a good chance other teams join New England and San Francisco on Wednesday to see more of Fields, but their early commitment suggests both clubs have significant interest in the talented QB.

The Patriots reportedly sent front office consultant Eliot Wolf and an area scout to attend Fields' first pro day while Bill Belichick observed Alabama's pro day on the same day. Fields posted a blazing 40-yard dash time at that pro day and could be the third or fourth QB taken in April's draft after Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson.

Fields' fate hinges partly on the Niners, who own the No. 3 pick but appear to be focused on Alabama's Mac Jones instead of Fields with that selection.

If San Francisco goes with Jones, the Patriots could ensure they land Fields by trading with the Atlanta Falcons for the No. 4 pick. But there still are plenty of skeptics who can't see Belichick and Co. trading into the top 10 to take a quarterback.

Curran: Former Pats exec can't see team trading up for these QBs

The 2021 NFL Draft is less than three weeks away (April 29), so expect the rumors to heat up in a draft class loaded with elite QBs.

Recommended Stories

  • Panthers WR D.J. Moore among NFL’s best with the ball in his hands

    For his career, Moore has posted a total of 1,187 yards after the catch.

  • 101 biggest NFL draft busts in history: Which gaffes stand out the most?

    As the 2021 NFL draft approaches, so too do the fears that players you target and select, or trades you don't make, blow up in your face.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: 49ers' next QB would benefit from solid slot receiver

    The 49ers have been lacking a true slot receiver, but that could change after the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • The last thing Don Sweeney should do is spend at the NHL trade deadline

    It may seem that Don Sweeney and the Bruins should spend big at the trade deadline to make a Cup run, but as DJ Bean writes, that wouldn't be a wise move.

  • Report: Colts ‘keeping tabs’ on DE Jadeveon Clowney

    Colts seemingly have interest in Clowney.

  • Raiders pass on offensive line, go defense in latest Draft Network mock

    Raiders pass on offensive line, go defense in latest Draft Network mock

  • Appreciation: 30 years and counting: Baseball (now Sports) Weekly still going strong

    The first issue of Baseball Weekly hit newsstands in April 1991 and through expanding to Sports Weekly, it's still delivering for sports fans.

  • Conor McGregor lashes out at Dustin Poirier ‘smearing my name,’ threatens to cancel trilogy

    Conor McGregor is irate at Dustin Poirier for going public with his lack of a donation and threated to call off their UFC 264 bout.

  • Conor McGregor claims fight with Dustin Poirier is off after Twitter tirade

    Just weeks after the fight was announced, Conor McGregor is claiming that he is not fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10. He made the comment in the midst of a Twitter spat between the two fighters. McGregor won the first meeting between the two when he was on the rise to UFC greatness. Poirier more recently won the rematch, setting up a blockbuster bout this summer. The bout could be in trouble after Poirier and McGregor went to battle on Twitter after Poirier called McGregor out for not following through on a $500,000 donation to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation. McGregor had promised the donation in the lead-up to their fight at UFC 257 in January. Poirier claims that McGregor's team stopped responding to his team's communications about the donation after he defeated McGregor at UFC 257 via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor fired back, saying that Poirier's team never detailed how the money was to be directed. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor battle on Twitter https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381388524163850243?s=20 https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381481527457026048?s=20 This latest turn is in stark contrast to the weeks leading up to the fight at UFC 257. The two men were cordial and respectful of one another, each of course talking about how they expected to win the fight, but with little to no trash talk. The sparks began flying over the situation surrounding the donation to Poirier's foundation. It's unclear if McGregor was serious or simply caught up in the heat of the moment, but their exchange on Twitter led the Irishman to saying that the fight was off and that he would fight someone else on July 10. "You're ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You f---ing brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money," McGregor wrote. "The fight is off btw (by the way). I'm going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid." https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381624066105344000?s=20 Just a few minutes later, McGregor didn't exactly pull back the comment about not fighting Poirier, but seemed to be saying as much, as he threw out another comment about making him pay with his brain. "My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name," he said. UFC officials had not yet commented on the exchange at the time of publication. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381626207670784002?s=20 TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre tells Joe Rogan he would have returned for Khabib

  • Hideki Matsuyama's caddy paid respect to Augusta National with beautiful gesture

    Shota Hayafuji took an extra second during a long-held caddy tradition to pay tribute to the legendary golf course.

  • Dustin Poirier: Conor McGregor didn’t follow through with $500,000 charity donation

    Dustin Poirier claims Conor McGregor didn't follow through with his sizable charity donation in the aftermath of UFC 257.

  • Conor McGregor’s manager to Dustin Poirier: Going public about donation money ‘a low move’

    "Conor is as generous as it gets," Audie Attar said in response to McGregor not yet donating $500K to The Good Fight Foundation as promised.

  • Sizzling Maple Leafs visit skidding Maple Leafs

    Winners of six consecutive games, the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs will look to extend their hot streak against the slumping Montreal Canadiens on Monday. The Leafs are 9-0-1 over their last 10 games and are one victory away from matching the franchise's longest winning streak since an eight-game run during the 2003-04 season. The last-place Ottawa Senators threatened to spoil Toronto's fun last Saturday, but the Leafs held on for a 6-5 victory thanks to another huge performance from Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

  • Punter Marquette King, out of NFL since 2018, wonders why he has been shunned by league

    Marquette King hasn't punted in two full seasons.

  • Exposed Kevin Holland at a serious career crossroads

    "I need to take a month off and spend some time with my family, and then I guess it’s nothing but takedown defense for a while."

  • Mike Perry at a loss after UFC on ABC 2: ‘I used to be great’

    Mike Perry, who has one fight left on his contract, fell to under .500 with the promotion for the first time at UFC on ABC 2.

  • Medvedev comes clean: 'I don't like clay'

    Medvedev replaced Rafa Nadal as No. 2 last month, becoming the first player outside the Spaniard, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray to be ranked in the top two since Lleyton Hewitt in July 2005. "Honestly, there's nothing I like on clay," Medvedev told reporters with a wry smile on Sunday.

  • Hideki Matsuyama and the shot that won the Masters

    Hideki Matsuyama faced his most serious challenge on the 16th tee at Augusta National. What he did next won him the Masters.

  • 5 biggest takeaways from UFC on ABC 2: Is the Mike Perry experience over?

    Thoughts and analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC on ABC 2, which took place Saturday in Las Vegas.

  • Sinner on right path to becoming a champion, says Djokovic

    The 19-year-old is at a career-best ranking of 22 and made his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final earlier this month at the Miami Open. Sinner could meet Djokovic for the first time if he gets past Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the opening round of this week's Monte Carlo Masters. "I have seen his development, his trajectory, his road to where he is at the moment," said the Serbian, who has a opening round bye at the ATP Masters event on clay.