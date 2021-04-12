2021 NFL Draft rumors: Patriots, 49ers to attend Justin Fields' pro day

Report: Pats among two teams attending Justin Fields' second pro day originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots want a second look at one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft, it appears.

The Patriots have committed to attend Ohio State QB Justin Fields' second pro day scheduled for Wednesday in Columbus, The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Monday.

The San Francisco 49ers are the only other team committed to be at Fields' workout, according to Breer. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch are expected to make the trip for the 49ers, while Breer "wouldn't be surprised" if offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is in attendance for the Patriots.

There's a good chance other teams join New England and San Francisco on Wednesday to see more of Fields, but their early commitment suggests both clubs have significant interest in the talented QB.

The Patriots reportedly sent front office consultant Eliot Wolf and an area scout to attend Fields' first pro day while Bill Belichick observed Alabama's pro day on the same day. Fields posted a blazing 40-yard dash time at that pro day and could be the third or fourth QB taken in April's draft after Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson.

Fields' fate hinges partly on the Niners, who own the No. 3 pick but appear to be focused on Alabama's Mac Jones instead of Fields with that selection.

If San Francisco goes with Jones, the Patriots could ensure they land Fields by trading with the Atlanta Falcons for the No. 4 pick. But there still are plenty of skeptics who can't see Belichick and Co. trading into the top 10 to take a quarterback.

The 2021 NFL Draft is less than three weeks away (April 29), so expect the rumors to heat up in a draft class loaded with elite QBs.