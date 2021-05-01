2021 NFL Draft: Ronnie Perkins' reaction to joining Patriots

Ronnie Perkins' tweets after joining Pats should excite fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots apparently are getting a very motivated Ronnie Perkins.

The Patriots selected the Oklahoma defensive end in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday at No. 96 overall. Perkins tallied at least five sacks in all three of his seasons with the Sooners and is a talented, versatile defender at 6-foot-3, 247 pounds.

Perkins also believes in his own talent -- which is why he grew frustrated on Twitter as teams continued to pass on him during Rounds 2 and 3.

Fuel to the fire 🔥 https://t.co/zVJX5LOix9 — Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) May 1, 2021

The 21-year-old was suspended for two playoff games -- including the national championship game -- in 2019 and five additional games in 2020 due to a failed drug test, so there are red flags.

But Perkins seemed thrilled about where he landed in Round 3, sending several tweets after the Patriots took him at No. 96.

I’m a Patriot!!!!!!! LFG — Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) May 1, 2021

Pats nation y’all just got a dawg🙌🏾😈 pic.twitter.com/aDsCvy8OL0 — Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) May 1, 2021

So thankful for coach Belichick and this opportunity 🙌🏾 — Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) May 1, 2021

Perkins' enthusiasm carried into his introductory conference call, where he expressed excitement about playing for head coach Bill Belichick on the six-time Super Bowl champions.

"Honestly, it’s surreal," Perkins told reporters. "My mind can’t even wrap around it. Just to get the opportunity to get coached by Coach [Bill] Belichick is the most mind-blowing thing in my head right now."

Perkins also said he models his game after Willie McGinest and Dont'a Hightower. If he can produce near the level of those Patriots Pro Bowlers, then New England will have gotten a third-round steal.

