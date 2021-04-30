2021 NFL Draft: Rashod Bateman to the Baltimore Ravens

Andy Behrens reacts to the Baltimore Ravens' selection of wide receiver Rashod Bateman, and what, if any fantasy impact the rookie will have in Year 1.

Baltimore Ravens draft Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

While Andy is a big fan of Bateman, this pick could be better in reality than in fantasy. He can play inside or outside, but the problem is the lack of volume in the Baltimore passing game. That along with the fact that he'll have to compete for looks with Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins and Mark Andrews, limits Bateman's upside as a rookie.

Pros: Nuanced route-runner; elite hands; ace ball-tracker.

Cons: Lacks top-end speed; average strength.

NFL Comp: Keenan Allen

Note: Pros, cons and NFL comp are from Liz Loza