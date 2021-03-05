2021 NFL Draft Rankings

NBC Sports EDGE Staff
·1 min read

It's time once again. The 2021 NFL Draft is less than two months away and Thor Nystrom and Eric Froton are ready to give you the scoop on which prospects to keep an eye on as we get closer and closer to watching each pro team attempt to add future stars to their rosters on April 29.

Each week, Thor and/or Eric will be breaking down who they believe to be the best players from a certain position in articles that will feature video evidence supporting their findings as well as pro comps. Keep it here to know when you can expect each column to publish and check below for key information on the draft.

2021 NFL Draft Rankings Schedule

1. Quarterbacks

2. Running Backs

3. Wide Receivers (March 9)

4. Tight Ends (March 15)

5. Interior Offensive Linemen (March 18)

6. Offensive Tackles (March 22)

7. Interior Defensive Linemen (March 24)

8. EDGE (March 31)

9. Linebackers (April 5)

10. Cornerbacks (April 12)

11. Safeties (April 16)

2021 NFL Draft Dates & Location

Host City - Cleveland, Ohio

April 29 - Round 1

April 30 - Rounds 2 & 3

May 1 - Rounds 4-7

