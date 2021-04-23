2021 NFL draft: Raiders eyeing a trade-up for a QB?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Easterling
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Las Vegas Raiders could be a dark-horse candidate to move up for a top quarterback prospect in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Derek Carr is obviously entrenched as the team’s current starter, but it sounds like the Raiders might be willing to make a bold move to plan for the future if the right prospect falls far enough down the board, giving the team the chance to trade up a few spots to get him.

Quarterbacks are expected to be taken with each of the first three picks in this year’s draft, so it’ll be interesting to see if the next couple of passers last long enough for the Raiders to consider such a move.

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Paul passes Magic Johnson on all-time assists list in wild overtime win against Bucks

    With 13 assists on Monday night, Chris Paul moved past Magic Johnson into fifth on the NBA's all-time assists list

  • UFC 261 fans not required to wear masks | COVID-19 Precautions

    On Tuesday, the Ultimate Fighting Championship announced two partnerships to assist in fan safety for those attending Saturday's UFC 261 pay-per-view. The event sold out the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. in minutes. The event represents the first, sold out, major sporting event with full capacity at an indoor arena in the United States since the pandemic lockdowns and restrictions. A capacity crowd of more than 15,000 fans is expected. The fight promotion has partnered with CLEAR and their Health Pass to connect fan identity with a securely linked, confidential COVID-related health questionnaire. All ticket holders are required to complete this questionnaire in advance. Ticket holders who opt not to use the electronic version of CLEAR will be directed to a kiosk outside of VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to complete a hard copy of the health questionnaire. Jorge Masvidal not worried about ‘coward’ Kamaru Usman in UFC 261 rematch Depending on their COVID-related health information, fans are issued a red or green notification on their Health Pass app. Ticket holders who receive a red notification will not be permitted entry and will be advised to seek medical guidance, as well as information on how to obtain a refund. Along with CLEAR, UFC has also partnered with O2 Industries to provide face coverings, free of charge, to the fans attending. Fans will be offered the face coverings by UFC event staff as they enter each arena. UFC encourages fans to wear face masks at the event, but masks are not mandatory. UFC and O2 Industries are also partnering to donate more than 5,000 Tactical Respirator I (TRI) premium respirators to the American Red Cross for their use as needed in emergency situations. UFC 261 features three world title bouts. In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces Jorge Masvidal in a rematch, while women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili puts her belt on the line against former titleholder Rose Namajunas. The third title bout on the fight card features women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko facing former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

  • Soccer-Premier League tells Big Six execs to leave committees: Sky Sports

    Premier League Chief Excutive Richard Masters had approached executives from Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City on Wednesday asking them to relinquish their positions on working groups, Sky Sports said. Tottenham Hotspur are not represented on any of the Premier League's key committees.

  • Lionel Messi's Barcelona teammates lined up for photos with him after Copa del Rey title (video)

    Lionel Messi won his 35th trophy. But it was trophy No. 1 for a score of teammates.

  • Williamson scores 23, helps Pelicans rout Magic 135-100

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Zion Williamson scored 23 points in 23 minutes in his first game against Orlando, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Magic 135-100 on Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Brandon Ingram added 29 points and the Pelicans got double-figure scoring from six players. Eric Bledsoe chipped in 15 points by hitting five 3-pointers.

  • Larry Nance Jr. with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls

    Larry Nance Jr. (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls, 04/21/2021

  • PFF examines Vikings’ dream scenario at pick 14

    This pick would be a huge win for the Vikings considering their struggles on the offensive line.

  • Anthony Davis plans to return for Lakers Thursday vs. Mavs

    Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis said he plans to return to the court Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks as long as he feels ready the day of the game. The Lakers listed Davis as questionable for the contest. Davis has missed two-plus months of the season with a calf injury that he described to reporters Wednesday as a "ripping" feeling when he aggravated it Feb. 14 against the Denver Nuggets.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Zach Wilson has reportedly reached out to former Jets QBs about playing in New York

    Zach Wilson has already begun reaching out to former Jets QBs to pick their brains about playing in the spotlight of the Big Apple, per NFL Network.

  • Celtics mourn Terrence Clarke's tragic passing after game vs. Suns

    The Celtics took time to acknowledge the loss of Kentucky basketball player and Dorcester native Terrence Clarke on Thursday night.

  • LA star Davis returns as Mavs lose Porzingis in 115-110 win

    Anthony Davis is back for the Los Angeles Lakers. Now the Dallas Mavericks have to see how long they might without their big man, Kristaps Porzingis. Luka Doncic scored 30 points, leading the Mavericks to a 115-110 victory over the Lakers on Thursday night as Davis was rusty after missing 30 games with right calf and heel issues, the longest absence of the eight-time All-Star's career.

  • Orlando Brown Jr. trade talks ‘heating up’

    The Baltimore Ravens could soon come to a solution in the Orlando Brown Jr. saga, as Josina Anderson reports talks are 'heating up'

  • Tom Brady warns that new jersey rule will “make for a lot of bad football”

    The Chiefs wanted to revolutionize the universe of jersey numbers available to players. The quarterback who beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV doesn’t like that very much. “Good luck trying to block the right people now!” Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady posted on Instagram. “[G]oing to make for a lot of bad football.” It possibly [more]

  • LeBron James on Knicks' resurgence: 'The league is simply better off when the Knicks are winning'

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James weighed in on the New York Knicks' resurgence

  • Alex Smith says Washington Football Team coaching staff was 'patronizing' during comeback

    Alex Smith inspired many with his comeback for the Washington Football Team, but the quarterback took issue with his coaches' approach.

  • Jason Kidd responds to Damian Lillard jumping him in career 3-pointers made list

    if someone had to knock me out of the top 10 for made 3s, glad it was my guy from Oaktown.

  • Rams troll Kliff Kingsbury on Twitter after comments about draft headquarters

    The Rams clapped back at Kliff Kingsbury after he roasted the team and Sean McVay for their Malibu draft headquarters.

  • Cowboys News: Tank bids farewell, drafting WR early, bringing back DT support

    Thursday's Cowboys News includes the re-signing of Antwaun Woods, jersey number changes, Jaylen Waddle's draft profile, and much more.

  • Did ‘8 or 9 guys’ turn down playing with Bubba Watson at Zurich Classic?

    Bubba Watson had called Scottie Scheffler early in January during the Hawaii Swing to pitch the idea of being partners in New Orleans.

  • Brooks Koepka to play left-handed vs. Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy in charity match for $250,000

    Brooks Koepka will play left-handed against Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy for $250,000 for charity.