2021 NFL Draft: Quarterback prospects ranked from Trevor Lawrence to Kyle Trask

NFL Draft: Top 10 quarterback prospects ranked

This quarterback class in the 2021 NFL Draft is DEEP.

In 1983, six quarterbacks were drafted in the first-round and that class boasted a ton of talent including John Elway, Dan Marino and Jim Kelly.

This year the NFL could see five quarterbacks drafted in the first-round. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence has been the presumptive No. 1 pick his entire collegiate career.

BYU's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields and Alabama's Mac Jones are all expected to go off the board immediately following Lawrence. Then there is the wild card that is North Dakota's Trey Lance.

But which of these quarterbacks should be next? Our insider Adam Hoge ranked this year's QB draft class.

