2021 NFL Draft: QB Zach Wilson makes ridiculous throw at BYU Pro Day

Katie Woo
·1 min read
Showing off for 49ers? Wilson makes crazy throw at BYU pro day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers dropped a bombshell move Friday, making a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins to land the No. 3 overall draft pick. In doing so, San Francisco thoroughly shook up their offseason picture, and their possible quarterback projections as well.

San Francisco surely will take a high-profile quarterback with their first-round selection, particularly Trey Lance, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields or even Mac Jones.

However, during BYU's Pro Day, Wilson put his name on the map even more, making a ridiculous cross-body pass.

Check it out.

Wilson wouldn't publicly confirm if he has spoken to members of the 49ers' front office, but general manager John Lynch was in attendance for BYU's pro day. 

Wilson is projected to go as high as the No. 2 overall pick, but the 49ers still could land the former Cougars quarterback if the New York Jets pass on him. In three season with BYU, Wilson has completed 566 of his 837 attempts for 7,652 yards, and has thrown 56 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

RELATED: Virginia Tech's Farley has enjoyed virtual meetings with 49ers

While Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have been adamant about Jimmy Garoppolo returning and being the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2021, their most recent trade clouds that sentiment.

For now, San Francisco's front office will be diligent in which quarterback they'd like to draft, and Wilson undoubtedly remains high on their list.

