2021 NFL Draft QB rankings: Chris Simms' top six may interest Patriots fans

Chris Simms' bold NFL Draft QB rankings should interest Pats fans

Think you have an idea of the best quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft? Chris Simms would like you to reconsider.

Simms revealed his annual ranking of the top QBs in the draft Wednesday on NBC Sports' "PFT Live," and as usual, the list contained major surprises. Here's Simms' top six:

My 2021 Draft QB Rankings. Taping the podcast soon with full breakdown/explanation. pic.twitter.com/dkzlcKeZEJ — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 3, 2021

We know what you're thinking: Zach Wilson over Trevor Lawrence, the consensus No. 1 pick? Mac Jones ahead of Trey Lance and Justin Fields? Kellen Mond in the top five? What planet is Simms on?

First, a reminder that Simms is pretty good at this stuff. He pegged Patrick Mahomes as the most special QB talent in the 2017 draft, ranked Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen as the two best quarterbacks in the 2018 draft class and had Justin Herbert as the second-best QB prospect in 2020 behind Joe Burrow.

Proof I do know a little something about evaluating QBs (I'm sure this will put out the 🔥🔥 in my mentions) pic.twitter.com/vCotyNtCcv — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 3, 2021

So, it's worth noting that Simms believes Wilson is significantly better than Lawrence and shares traits with Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

"Zach Wilson is clearly the No. 1 quarterback in the draft for me," Simms told co-host Mike Florio on "PFT Live." "There is some separation. He's a really, really special football player."

Simms also is bullish on Jones, the Alabama quarterback ranked behind Lawrence, Wilson, Fields and Lance on most draft boards.

"Mac Jones was the second guy I was blown away by," Simms said. " ... He's an absolute machine throwing the football. His arm is more powerful than Joe Burrow, to me."

Simms also co-signed the Jones comparisons to Tom Brady, noting that the 6-foot-3, 214-pound quarterback isn't too athletic but has "unbelievable feet" and great pocket presence.

Some view Jones as a potential fit for the New England Patriots, who own the No. 15 pick in the draft and need a quarterback after going 7-9 last season with pending free agent Cam Newton.

Should Patriots bother with first-round quarterback?

If NFL evaluators share Simms' opinions, however, Jones may not be around at No. 15. There's a good chance four or five QBs are off the board by the 15th pick, so the Patriots would have to consider trading up in that scenario.

If New England is enamored with Fields or Lance, though, then they may have a chance if Simms' rankings play out. Lance has played just one game in the last calendar year, but the North Dakota State product has a ton of upside if the Patriots are willing to roll the dice.

Of course, the only rankings that matter are those of NFL general managers, and it's much too early to tell which QB will land where. But Simms' list is a unique take on a 2021 QB draft class that New England will be scouting heavily.