2021 NFL Draft: QB options for the Jets in the early, middle & late rounds

With the 2021 NFL draft now less than a month away, it’s time to dive deeper into Joe Douglas’ plans to upgrade the Jets’ roster with an influx of young talent.

After trading Sam Darnold to the Panthers, New York is all but a lock to go quarterback with the No. 2 pick. Whether Douglas opts for BYU’s Zach Wilson or Ohio State’s Justin Fields remains to be seen, but the Jets are weeks away from welcoming a new potential franchise quarterback to Florham Park.

Jets Wire will be taking a look at three realistic prospects at positions of need that the Jets could land, ranging from the early rounds to the later rounds. Let’s kick this year’s edition of this series off with the most important position in the game.

Zach Wilson — BYU

With Sam Darnold out the door, Zach Wilson to the Jets at No. 2 has gone from an increasingly popular pairing to one that now feels inevitable. Wilson demonstrates the attributes that New York will be searching for as it looks for a quarterback of the future, and he’s someone who meshes well with Mike LaFleur’s offense. He also dominated at his pro day, giving the Jets further reason to salivate over his potential. The BYU product is an excellent athlete with tremendous arm strength, pinpoint accuracy and the ability to thrive in play-action. The only blemish on Wilson’s candidacy as a top quarterback prospect is his durability due to surgeries on his right throwing hand and shoulder. The Jets, however, don't appear concerned. As previously mentioned, Fields would be a terrific option here as well, but all signs point to a marriage between Wilson and Gang Green.

Davis Mills — Stanford

The odds the Jets pick another quarterback past the first round are slim. Joe Douglas drafted James Morgan in the fourth round last year and there are no indications that he is looking to move on from the Florida International product. With that being said, it's not completely out of the realm of possibility that New York looks to secure a backup more catered to Mike LaFleur's offense. Given his experience playing in a pro-style offense at Stanford and his reputation for taking care of the football, Davis Mills fits that mold. Most mock drafts have Mills going off the board anywhere between the fourth and sixth rounds. That makes him an interesting middle-round option if Douglas wants to draft his third quarterback in two years.

Peyton Ramsey — Northwestern

Like Mills, Northwestern's Peyton Ramsey has ample experience playing in a pro-style offense, which bodes well for his chances of fitting in a scheme similar to the one LaFleur runs. Ramsey was also one of the toughest quarterbacks in the Big Ten throughout his collegiate career, which could pique Robert Saleh's interest. Ramsey has the physical and mental tools -- he scored a 30 on his Wonderlic test -- to develop into a quality NFL backup. Selecting him on day three does not necessarily push Morgan out of the picture, either, as the Jets still need a third quarterback for training camp, assuming Mike White won't fill that role.

