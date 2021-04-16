2021 NFL draft: Prospect rankings for every position

We’re less than two weeks away from the 2021 NFL draft, so it’s time to put the finishing touches on our prospect rankings for this year’s class.

Here are our updated lists for every position group:

Quarterback

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

It's a great year to need a quarterback, but only if you're picking early. Click below to see our rankings for the top quarterback prospects in this year's class: 2021 NFL draft rankings: Quarterback

Running Back

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It's a three-horse race at the top of this year's class, but there's plenty of talent to be found in the later rounds. Click below to see our rankings for the top running back prospects in this year's class: 2021 NFL draft rankings: Running Back

Wide Receiver

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

There are pass-catchers of all shapes, sizes and skill sets this year, with starting-caliber players likely to still be available into the middle rounds. Click below to see our rankings for the top wide receiver prospects in this year's class: 2021 NFL draft rankings: Wide Receiver

Tight End

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

There's a unicorn atop this year's tight end class, but a few other players who could be difference-makers at the next level. Click below to see our rankings for the top tight end prospects in this year's class: 2021 NFL draft rankings: Tight End

Offensive Tackle

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Blue-chip talent? Check. Value and depth? Check, check. Click below to see our rankings for the top offensive tackle prospects in this year's class: 2021 NFL draft rankings: Offensive Tackle

Interior Offensive Line

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There's tons of versatility to be had among this year's inside blockers. Click below to see our rankings for the top interior offensive line prospects in this year's class: 2021 NFL draft rankings: Interior Offensive Line

Edge Defender

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

There's no Chase Young this year, but still plenty of talented pass rushers of all styles. Click below to see our rankings for the top edge defender prospects in this year's class: 2021 NFL draft rankings: Edge Defender

Interior Defensive Line

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

If you're looking for the weakest position group in this draft, your search stops here. There may be some diamonds in the rough in the middle and late rounds, but otherwise, buyer beware. Click below to see our rankings for the top interior defensive line prospects in this year's class: 2021 NFL draft rankings: Interior Defensive Line

Linebacker

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

If you love athleticism, versatility and playmaking ability, this year is a great opportunity to land all of the above in a second-level defender. Click below to see our rankings for the top linebacker prospects in this year's class: 2021 NFL draft rankings: Linebacker

Cornerback

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Whether you like your corners big and physical, or small and shifty, this group of shutdown artists has something for everyone. Click below to see our rankings for the top cornerback prospects in this year's class: 2021 NFL draft rankings: Cornerback

Safety

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Another position group with a clear-cut top dog, and a long list of players who could make a strong case to be the next few off the board. Click below to see our rankings for the top safety prospects in this year's class: 2021 NFL draft rankings: Safety

