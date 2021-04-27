2021 NFL draft profile: Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley

The 2021 NFL draft is right around the corner, and we’ve got all the nuts and bolts on this year’s top prospects.

Here’s everything you need to know about Virginia Tech Cornerback Caleb Farley:

Vitals

Height | 6’1” Weight | 197 Class | Junior

The Good Stuff

Farley is an all-around corner who loves to tackle. He can jam the receiver at the line of scrimmage with good arm jabs, has fluid hips during the receivers' stem, and ideal closing speed. He can diagnose a play when in zone coverage, understands where the ball is going to go, and can get a head start on making a tackle. He uses his speed well to stack receivers, which gives him easy interceptions against pass-catchers who aren't stronger than him because of his deep-ball tracking skills. Most importantly, he doesn't allow the receiver to secure the ball, whether it's knocking the ball out at the catch point, or when going to the ground, he puts his nose on the ball and doesn't loose focus.

Under Construction

Farley doesn't have many flaws, but his film showed that he had some trouble getting off blockers when looking for the ball carrier. Sometimes, he bites on routes too early, and relies too much on his speed to get back. He has smaller hands and wingspan, but long arms to help make up for it. Injuries in college have been a little bit of a set back for him, so he will want to make sure he stays healthy.

The Bottom Line

Farley is a smart, athletic defender. It's no surprise, because he was an All-State quarterback in high school. He understands how to diagnose plays, and knows where the ball is going on every snap. His small hands aren't a concern, with his arm length being in the 95th percentile. His speed, play strength and football IQ make him a top-tier corner in this class. Teams can play jam and man-to-man with Farley, but he excels in soft press and zone coverage.

Projection: 1st Round

