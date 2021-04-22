2021 NFL Draft Profile: USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth breaks down the play of USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, Apr. 29 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
The league is expected to pass a rule that would loosen jersey number restrictions for players at several positions.
Tom Brady completed a bizarre double pass against the Rams last year, but the loophole has now been closed.
Ex-Detroit Lions assistant Kyle Caskey evaluated this year's RB draft class and gave high marks to several backs who returned for their senior years.
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth breaks down the play of Washington defensive back Keith Taylor ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, Apr. 29 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth breaks down the play of Oregon State linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, Apr. 29 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Notre Dame's 12th spring practice was a light-contact affair in shorts and helmets. • 11-on-11 begins at :2:15, with a first-team offensive line combination of left tackle Blake Fisher, left guard Rocco Spindler, center Zeke Correll, right guard Andrew Kristofic and right tackle Tosh Baker. Drew Pyne is at quarterback.
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth breaks down the play of USC defensive back Talanoa Hufanga ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, Apr. 29 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth breaks down the play of Stanford wide receiver Simi Fehoko ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, Apr. 29 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth breaks down the play of USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, Apr. 29 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth breaks down the play of USC defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, Apr. 29 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth breaks down the play of UCLA defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, Apr. 29 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth breaks down the play of USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, Apr. 29 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Jets GM Joe Douglas may not say it out loud, but all signs point to BYU QB Zach Wilson getting chosen with the No. 2 overall pick.
Knowbe4 jumped nearly 51% in its market debut, while NeuroPace was up nearly 47% and Zymergen rose more than 21%.
The Washington Football Team hasn't narrowed down its list of possible new team names.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell suggested some trades for the Minnesota Vikings to make for the 2021 NFL draft. Do you want MN to make these moves?
After a Trump era that emboldened its left flank, the party’s legislative agenda is gliding down from loftiness to pragmatism.
Which players will the Patriots target with their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft? Here's a roundup of expert predictions from mock drafts.
Tom Brady is not a fan of the NFL rule change that will allow players at more positions to have single-digit jerseys numbers.
Usman, who has won 17 fights in a row and 13 in a row in the UFC, is fighting to take any excuses from Masvidal.