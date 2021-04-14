2021 NFL draft profile: TCU safety Trevon Moehrig

The 2021 NFL draft is right around the corner, and we’ve got all the nuts and bolts on this year’s top prospects.

Here’s everything you need to know about TCU safety Trevon Moehrig:

Vitals

Height | 6'1" Weight | 213 Class | Junior

The Good Stuff

There is a reason why Moehrig is a top safety in this draft. With his combination of height, frame and 4.5 speed, he has the potential to be a game-changing defender. Trevon shows the ability to identify run plays pretty quickly pre-snap. Once the ball is snapped, he has quick closing speed and the toughness to shed off blockers, then shows that same high physicality when making tackles. He isn't afraid to pile-drive any ball carrier, which can change the dynamic of a defense. Trevon puts his nose on the ball when finishing tackles, as well. He is effective in man coverage, but excels in zone coverage because of his ability to identify where the ball is going.

Under Contruction

Even though a player is a top pick in the draft at his position, there are always areas of improvement when it comes to playing at the top level. Trevon shows some struggles when lined up in man coverage, having to keep up with shifty receivers throughout their entire route. When it comes to YAC, there are times he misses tackles because he doesn't match a receiver's lateral quickness. His film shows that his aggressiveness sometimes can leave him out of position and over-committing at times, so double-moves should an area of focus this offseason.

Pro Comparisons

Best-case scenario

Minkah Fitzpatrick. Moehrig is a better deep-third defender than some believe him to be, and he could do what Fitzpatrick did in the NFL -- move from a box/slot/free hybrid to one of the best pure free safeties in the NFL.

Worst-case scenario

Karl Joseph. Not that Joseph is a bad player, but his relative confinement to a box role in a practical sense as opposed to a full-field cover guy is instructive if Moehrig does struggle with speed receivers at the next level. -Doug Farrar

The Bottom Line

Moehrig has everything you look for in a DB. He has the intangibles a team needs, with his football IQ and mental toughness. His experience as a cornerback helped him loosen his hips and he plays the game with a physical style. He can improve in a few areas, but can give an immediate impact to any team needing a ball-hawk at free safety.

Projection: 1st Round

