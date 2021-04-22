2021 NFL draft profile: South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn

The son of former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn, Horn made an immediate impact as a true freshman at South Carolina, starting 10 out of 11 games.

He started in seven games in 2020, posting 16 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions and a tackle for loss. Horn received National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance on October 18th last season, after intercepting two passes with multiple pass breakups in a 30-22 win over Auburn.

Vitals

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Height | 6-1 Weight | 205 Class | Junior

The Good Stuff

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Horn has an eye for the ball, and he's a physical tackler who can put his nose on the ball when bringing a ball carrier to the ground. He had multiple forced fumbles in 2019, and is willing to put his body on the line when it comes to man coverage. Horn has active hands through the stem, he stays hip-to-hip with receivers, and knows when to bite on the double move. He attacks the receiver at the catch point and most importantly, he makes post-catch a priority. Once a receiver makes the reception, he can get his hand in and knock it away. So around Horn, receivers must make sure they complete a catch all the way through.

Under Construction

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Horn shows some hesitations when it comes to transition from man to zone within a particular play. Flags might fly when this defender is press-man and jamming receivers because he loves to be physical, and there are definitely some holds coming off the line of scrimmage.

The Bottom Line

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Horn has strong bloodlines, and as the son of an NFL wide receiver, he knows what to look for in a player who is getting the ball. He's a man coverage corner who can still excel in any scheme. His physicality and play strength will make him an immediate starter in the NFL.

Projection: 1st Round

1

1