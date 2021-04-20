2021 NFL draft profile: Oregon OT Penei Sewell

Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell is top-three non-quarterback prospect in the 2021 NFL draft.

This is a player who was a four-star recruit since high school, and in college received numerous awards for being the best at his position. In 2019, Sewell did not allow a single sack, and for eight straight games, he didn’t allow a single quarterback pressure. Sewell started 13 of 14 games at left tackle in 2019, and opted out of the 2020 season.

Vitals

Height | 6-5 Weight | 325 Class | Junior

The Good Stuff

Sewell has a good chance of going in the top five, thanks to his tremendous athleticism in run blocking and his "wow" blocks in pass protection. His change-of-direction speed stems from his loose hips and great technique off the snap. He can seal and edge and then go out and pick up a linebacker in the second level with ease. He has quick feet off the snap, and his burst will have every skilled player in awe with the lanes he can form with his technique in a traditional run-heavy offense.

Under Contruction

It's hard to find the weaknesses in some of these top prospects because they simply overpower their opponents, and Sewell is a part of that group. If we must name some things under construction, his measurables didn't stand out too much; he's about average in a few areas like arm length, vertical leap, 3-cone drill, hand size; by no means is this stuff a deal-breaker, though. On film, he wasn't out there taking anyone's head off, and there were a few times when it came to his second level blocking, he would over-pursue his assignment, which would lead to that defender getting the tackle.

The Bottom Line

Sewell will likely get picked in the top 10, and should be an instant starter in the NFL. His rare athletic ability, play speed, technique, football IQ, strength, and wide base give him extremely high potential at the next level. He's best suited for a power-run offense that can allow him to make consistent pulls to block downhill.

Projection: Top 10

