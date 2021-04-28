2021 NFL draft profile: Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore

The 2021 NFL draft is right around the corner, and we’ve got all the nuts and bolts on this year’s top prospects.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore:

Vitals

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Height | 5’9” Weight | 178 Class | Junior

The Good Stuff

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Moore's best trait is his route running ability. His 4.3 speed paired with his footwork also make a tough time for defenders. His head fakes during his cuts are lethal, too; defenders just have to bite. He's got fantastic footwork out of his release. He uses his hands throughout his stem and lowers his pads at the top of his routes, which usually provide him a lot of separation. Moore can catch just about anything, and more importantly, secures the catch to the ground. If you throw to him in stride, count it as six points.

Under Construction

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Moore should not be asked to consistently block in the run game. He simply does not shadow his defenders, and often gets beat quickly. He has quick feet, but against bigger defenders, he tends to get pushed around.

The Bottom Line

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Moore can line up in the backfield, in the slot, or out wide. His speed makes him a mismatch nightmare against linebackers from the backfield, and his route-running technique can beat NFL corners. He shouldn't be asked to block often, but Moore is a great weapon to get the secondary's attention when needed.

Projection: 1st Round

1

1