2021 NFL draft profile: Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater

The 2021 NFL draft is right around the corner, and we’ve got all the nuts and bolts on this year’s top prospects.

Here’s everything you need to know about Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater:

Vitals

Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Height | 6-4 Weight | 304 Class | Senior

The Good Stuff

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Slater checks every box in terms of his actual ability, from ideal athleticism and physicality to versatility, with the ability to play any position on the offensive line. Slater has polished technique, with quick feet and impressive hand usage. He's a smart blocker who can process and pick up stunts and twists, and he knows how to effectively approach both speed and power rushers.

Under Construction

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

If there's a flaw to be found in Slater's evaluation, it's only that his height and arm length might lead some to believe he won't be able to stay at tackle. Other than that, Slater opting out of the 2020 college football season leaves him with less film than you'd like from a likely top-10 pick.

The Bottom Line

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

While there might be questions about his measureables, and his lack of tape from last season, just go back and watch him handle last year's No. 2 overall pick, Chase Young, back in 2019. He can handle any rusher who lines up across from him, and while he should be able to stay at tackle, he's got All-Pro potential no matter where he lines up.

Projection: Top 10

1

1