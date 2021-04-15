2021 NFL draft profile: North Carolina RB Javonte Williams

Laurie Fitzpatrick
·2 min read
The 2021 NFL draft is right around the corner, and we’ve got all the nuts and bolts on this year’s top prospects.

Here’s everything you need to know about Javonte Williams:

Vitals

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Height | 5’10 Weight | 220 Class | Junior

The Good Stuff

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Williams is like playing with your favorite RB in Madden who seems to get every animation versus the defender; his truck stick paired with jukes simply makes guys miss. Javonte is a strong, physical running back with solid acceleration who can keep high knees through traffic, getting skinny through the A and B gaps. When he takes it outside, he utilizes his strong, active hands around the edge; he absolutely loves the stiff arm. He constantly forces missed tackles with his body control, and when he does get a defender that can wrap up, he has steel core strength which gives him a strong wide base, preventing him going down.

Under Contruction

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Williams will certainly be a fun back to watch, but if we must nit-pick, there are some areas of improvement noticeable on film. His catching is not too much of a concern, but he shouldn't be asked to consistently catch out of the backfield. Another thing we see on film was his explosiveness from the mesh point. Yes, he shows patience, which is a positive. But if I'm a coach in a zone read-type of offense, we'd like to also see a bigger burst from the backfield. Longevity could be something he may need to watch out for in the future, since he often puts his helmet forward at the point of contact to gain an extra few yards.

Pro Comparison

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Best Case Scenario

Marshawn Lynch. Williams projects as perhaps the best after-contact running back since Lynch in his prime, so this is an easy comparison.

Worst Case Scenario

Arian Foster. Not that Foster in his prime would be anybody's "worst case," but Foster was a highly physical runner who started to break down after some heavy workloads. Williams' NFL team will be wise to monitor that. -Doug Farrar

The Bottom Line

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Williams is three-down back who will provide a huge upgrade to any backfield. His toughness and competitiveness will give him an opportunity for success, and paired with any speedy back, watch out! Next season, be sure to look out for Williams getting onto GMFB's Angriest Runs of the Week on NFL Network.

Projection: Day 2

