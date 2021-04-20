2021 NFL draft profile: LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase

Despite opting out of the 2020 college football season, LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase still had an impressive career packed into just two years.

He was the first player in LSU history to reach the 2,000-yard mark for receiving yards in his first two years, catching 107 passes for 2,093 yards and 23 touchdowns. In the 2019 national title game against Clemson, Chase had nine receptions for 221 yards and two touchdowns. A big-play machine for the Bayou Bengals, Chase had 8 touchdown catches that were 50-plus yards.

Vitals

Syndication: LafayetteLA

Height | 6-0 Weight | 201 Class | Junior

The Good Stuff

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Chase is a quick receiver who mostly lined up on the outside at LSU. He has an explosive release, bursting off the line of scrimmage. He uses a few different releases, which will be expanded as he gets to the next level. He often uses his play strength at his release to make up for any lack of size, and with active hands and consistent competitiveness/physicality into his stem. As he approaches his break, he takes advantage of his frame, lowers his pads to gain leverage and has an effective bounce-cut out of the break to gain immediate separation. Chase has shown effective rub routes, wheels, fades and corner routes. He stacks often, and uses a deadly double-move, which will be exciting to see in the NFL. His ball tracking is above-average in traffic, and he's got good adjustment ability and body control. Chase is elusive and can break tackles post-catch, as well.

Under Construction

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

There aren't too many downsides to Chase's game. His measurements aren't above average, landing him in a lower percentile in some areas like hand size, arm length, and wingspan. But this doesn't look like much of a problem on film, though it may be more evident against NFL competition.

The Bottom Line

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Chase has above-average speed, leaping ability and explosiveness, and his film backs up his athleticism. He'll be a deep threat who can make big plays, and also beat average corners in the red zone. Chase will expand his release arsenal with a wide receiver coach that can show him how to use his size to his advantage, and he will undoubtedly be an immediate starter in the NFL. Expect to see him on NFL Red Zone early and often.

Story continues

Projection: Top 10

1

1