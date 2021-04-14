2021 NFL draft profile: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

The 2021 NFL draft is right around the corner, and we’ve got all the nuts and bolts on this year’s top prospects.

Here’s everything you need to know about Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence:

Vitals

(AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)

Height | 6-5 3/8 Weight | 213 Class | Junior

The Good Stuff

Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via USA TODAY NETWORK

There's a reason Lawrence was etched in stone for this year's No. 1 overall pick back when he was a freshman. Well, lots of them. Lawrence has the prototypical size and arm strength for the position, but those things don't do a quarterback much good if he doesn't know how to use them effectively. That's not a problem for Lawrence, who can deliver every throw across all levels of the field with zip and accuracy. He knows when a throw needs the right amount of touch, and when to put the extra mustard on it to make sure it fits into a tight window. He also doesn't get enough credit for his athleticism, which allows him to buy time both in and out of the pocket, and pick up yards on the ground when defenses don't respect his ability to make plays with his legs.

Under Construction

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Lawrence may have been crowned a unicorn of a quarterback prospect long ago, but he's not without areas that still need improvement. It may feel like nit-picking, but Lawrence might need to add some solid bulk to his long and lean frame after checking in at just shy of 6-6 and just 213 pounds at Clemson's pro day. No. 1 overall picks are used to taking a beating early on behind less than stellar offensive lines, so injuries and durability could be a concern. Lawrence did miss multiple games due to injury at Clemson, and he had offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder this year. They were rare, but Lawrence also had a handful of head-scratching throws throughout his career that landed in the hands of opposing defenders. Whether it was a bad read or just a missed throw, Lawrence will be facing far less forgiving defenses at the NFL level, so he won't be able to get away with those.

Pro Comparisons

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Best-case scenario

Andrew Luck. Ideally, Lawrence's combination of arm talent, mobility, and field acumen makes him the generational talent people say he is. He's got all the traits to be that special.

Worst-case scenario

Robert Griffin III. Griffin had all the talent to succeed wildly in the NFL, and he did for a while, Ultimately, his slight frame and desire to run made him a sitting duck for aggressive NFL defenses.

The Bottom Line

(AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Lawrence is worth the hype, which more often than not, just isn't the case. He's lived up to the hype throughout his three seasons in college, and there's no reason to believe he won't do the same at the next level. He's got all the physical, mental and intangible qualities to quickly become one of the best in the game, and he's gone wire-to-wire as the best overall prospect in this class.

Projection: No. 1 overall

