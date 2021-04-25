2021 NFL draft profile: BYU QB Zach Wilson

The 2021 NFL draft is right around the corner, and we’ve got all the nuts and bolts on this year’s top prospects.

Here’s everything you need to know about BYU quarterback Zach Wilson:

Vitals

Height | 6-2 Weight | 214 Class | Junior

The Good Stuff

Wilson burst onto the scene with an impressive, if inconsistent, 2020 campaign. His arm talent immediately jumps off the tape, as does his ability to extend plays and make big things happen outside of the play structure. He's got ideal arm strength to all levels of the field, and can change arm angles when necessary to complete any pass. There's a reason his highlight tapes will give people visions of what Patrick Mahomes does on Sundays, as he routinely turns broken plays into big gains with creativity and raw ability.

Under Construction

Consistency is the biggest concern with Wilson, with a big gap between his highest highs and his lowest lows on film. For every flash of brilliance, there was a head-scratching moment that looked like anything but a potential top-five pick. Combine that with the fact that he didn't face much in terms of stout defense last season, and it's easy to wonder whether or not he'll be able to succeed against NFL defenses on a weekly basis.

The Bottom Line

If you watch nothing but Wilson's best plays, you might come away thinking he should be picked ahead of Trevor Lawrence. If you watch nothing but his worst plays, you might wonder if he's worth drafting at all. The truth, as usual, is somewhere in the middle, and the quarterback position is too important not to take a chance on the potential Wilson brings to the table.

Projection: Top 5

