2021 NFL Draft Profile: Arizona running back Gary Brightwell

The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) Cameron Krutwig, who helped Loyola Chicago reach a Final Four as a freshman and return to the Sweet 16 as a senior this year, has decided to turn pro and skip his final year of eligibility. Krutwig announced his decision Thursday in a YouTube video, saying it was time to move on. ''After a great four years here, a great career here, I feel that it's in my best interest and the right move is to go professional and move on and try to pursue my dreams to play professional basketball whether that be in the NBA or overseas in Europe,'' he said.