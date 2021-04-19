2021 NFL draft profile: Alabama OL Landon Dickerson

Landon Dickerson was one of the only starting freshman players at Florida State before transferring to Alabama. He is a versatile offensive lineman who mainly plays center, but can also fill in at guard, as well.

Dickerson made all of the calls for an offensive line that blocked for the Power 5’s No. 1 scoring offense, No. 2 passing offense and No. 2 total offense. The Alabama offensive front surrendered just 11 sacks while quarterback Mac Jones was on the field.

Pro Football Focus listed Dickerson as the top-rated run-blocking center (92.8) while ranking No. 2 among centers. Landon allowed only five total pressures and earned an elite run-blocking grade, especially in zone blocking.

Vitals

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Height | 6'6" Weight | 325lbs Class | Redshirt Senior Hand | 10 ⅜ Arm | 33 ¼ Wingspan | 81 ⅛

The Good Stuff

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Lets begin with Dickerson's versatility, he had 1,215 center snaps, 216 at right guard, 59 at left tackle, 51 at right tackle, and 32 at left guard, according to Pro Football Focus. Dickerson is a stud in pass protection who has extremely strong hands, so once he gets a hold on you, there is no forward momentum. He's extremely strong at the point of attack, he has above average hand power, body strength, and awareness. He's got a very high football IQ, which allows him to pick up stunts. He's also very patient at picking up linebackers at the second level who are looking to close on his running back. Dickerson has quick feet, a good shuffle, and he has very loose hips that he can swing to gain leverage and keeping that leverage throughout the snap and read.

Under Contruction

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

Dickerson's main concern is injuries, as he sustained a long list of them in his college career: Torn right ACL (Nov. 2016), ankle surgery (Oct. 2017), ankle injury (2018), ligament damage to left knee (Dec. 2020). If we have to find a weakness in his play, it would be in run blocking, where sometimes on film he was juked at the line of scrimmage when going versus those shifty rushers. There were times where he stood straight up when trying to make a block and then he was being pulled, which in turn lost him that leverage.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Dickerson will be a starting center or guard his rookie year. He is extremely proficient in pass protection, and is able to pick up stunts and late blitz attacks up the A gap. He's patient when it comes to second-level blocks in the run game, and also can make blocks in space on zone reads. Injuries will be the only thing in his way, so if he can stay healthy, he can make an NFL team extremely happy. I see a lot of gifts in his future from running backs and quarterback.

Projection: Day 2

1

1