2021 NFL draft profile: Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II

The 2021 NFL draft is right around the corner, and we’ve got all the nuts and bolts on this year’s top prospects.

Here’s everything you need to know about Alabama Cornerback Patrick Surtain II:

Vitals

Height | 6'2" Weight | 208 lbs Class | Junior

The Good Stuff

Surtain is a shutdown corner who can cover inside and outside. Usually, he lines up across from the No. 1 receiver on the right side of the defense. He has elite cover skills, staying hip-to-hip with even the quickest receivers. His closing speed would be considered top-level, even in the NFL. Surtain has impressive football intelligence in both zone and man coverage, and forgets his man immediately when he sees a ball carrier in his vicinity.

Under Construction

Surtain is certainly a blue-chip prospect, but there are always areas with room for improvement. On film, we saw times where he wasn't able to shed a block to get to a ball carrier. He's had four pass interference calls, and a few of them were in crucial moments in big games.

The Bottom Line

Surtain makes a strong case to be the top corner in this class. He is best in press/man coverage, but can produce in off coverage because of his closing speed, as well. His has a strong combination of size and arm length, is a sure tackler, and can keep quarterbacks from even throwing to his side. Those traits alone can take him to the Pro Bowl within his first 3 years.

Projection: Top 15

