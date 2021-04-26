2021 NFL draft profile: Alabama RB Najee Harris

The 2021 NFL draft is right around the corner, and we’ve got all the nuts and bolts on this year’s top prospects.

Here’s everything you need to know about Alabama running back Najee Harris:

Vitals

Height | 6-2 Weight | 230 Class | Senior

The Good Stuff

Harris has rare size for the position, and he can do it all, from catching the ball out of the backfield, to picking up pick yards as a runner, both between the tackles and on the edges. Harris has impressive receiving skills, snagging 50-50 balls out of the air even with defenders on his hip. He has a fantastic catch radius and field awareness when hauling in passes outside the hash marks. Harris loves to bounce cut, which shows off his lateral quickness, and he can easily run through light contact. His stop-and-go acceleration is elite paired with his choppy feet, play strength and competitiveness, and that combo makes him the unquestioned top back in this class.

Under Construction

Harris only has a few weaknesses on tape. Against elite pass rushers, he had trouble picking up the pressure. He would put his body on the line, but at times it wasn't effective in protecting his quarterback. We also saw that he wasn't able to get around the edge when the linebackers are playing close, so he tends to run into pressure and is unable to break that initial tackle.

The Bottom Line

Harris has the most upside of any back in this class, due in large part to his elite measurables. He is the most complete back thanks to his route running, catching, vision and elusiveness. He is the highest percentile in height and length. He's smooth between cuts, lowers his pads and protects the ball well. Harris pairs well with a zone running scheme, and he'll be an effective three-down back at the next level.

Projection: 1st Round

