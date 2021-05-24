2021 NFL Draft process "Haul" rankings

Thor Nystrom
·72 min read

Today, we will rank all 32 "hauls" from the 2021 NFL Draft process -- a combination of prospects acquired in the draft and through UDFA. We will rank in two different metrics: Overall talent acquired, and Return on Investment (how much talent was acquired in relation to how much pick equity was spent).

Instead of using the traditional trade chart to gauge slot value, we’re going to use Michael Lopez’sblended draft chart.” This chart values slots based on overall average pick performance and star likelihood at that slot. As far as predicting future performance, it’s the best we’ve got.

Below, I give edited and condensed final thoughts on each team’s draft class and UDFA crop. For my full thoughts on each, check out my AFC Draft grades, NFC draft grades, AFC UDFA rankings and NFC UDFA rankings. Below, I’ve also noted each team’s updated 2022 NFL Draft holdings as of today. A “c” next to a pick indicates a projected 2022 comp pick.

2021 NFL Draft/UDFA talent acquired

A
A

2021 NFL Draft equity spent

B
B

ROI* (most talent at least cost)

C
C

*Note: A score of "1.0" denotes the team -- as scored by my rankings -- left the draft process with exactly as much talent as would have been expected out of their draft slots alone. It should be pointed out that teams with less draft equity have a lower degree of difficulty recouping equity in this metric.

Arizona Cardinals | 2022 Draft Picks (9): 1 2 3 5 5c 6 7 7c 7c

Talent: 22 | Equity: 23 | ROI: 17

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.16

LB3

27

Zaven Collins

6'5

259

8.72

Tremaine Edmunds

2.49

WR6

35

Rondale Moore

5'7

181

9.33

DJ Moore

4.136

CB16

141

Marco Wilson

6'0

191

9.99

De'Vante Bausby

6.210

EDGE33

283

Victor Dimukeje

6'1

262

5.97

Emmanuel Ogbah

6.223

CB27

212

Tay Gowan

6'1

186

7.65

L’Jarius Sneed

7.243

S10

135

James Wiggins

5'11

209

9.7

Glover Quin

7.247

iOL20

203

Michal Menet

6'4

301

---

Brian Allen

UDFA

TE20

418

Cary Angeline

6'6

245

2.31

Jackie Moon

UDFA

CB51

452

Lorenzo Burns

5'10

183

2.51

Coryell Judie

UDFA

DL37

454

Cameron Murray

6'2

294

7.81

Louis Trinca-Pasat

UDFA

TE25

X

Bruno Labelle

6'4

247

8

Kano Dillon

NFL Draft: Arizona targeted high-octane athletes at positions of need and still managed to get above-average slot value. Moore could be special if Kliff and crew can coax him from a screen-and-sprint/gadget guy into a receiver that can at least stress in the intermediate area. Wiggins was a superb flier in R7 that fit the class’ ethos. Class provides short-term help with long-term upside.

UDFA: The Cardinals and Patriots were the only teams that didn’t sign a UDFA ranked inside my top-400 overall. Angeline is a smooth receiver with an ideal frame, but he moves like it’s a senior citizen game. Burns is small and unathletic, Murray is a 294-pound fifth-year senior that was considered a run-stopper in college, and Labelle had 20 catches over four seasons at Cincinnati.

Still need: Cornerback, running back, tight end

Atlanta Falcons | 2022 Draft Picks (6): 1 2 3 4 5 6

Talent: 11 | Equity: 4 | ROI: 22

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.4

TE1

2

Kyle Pitts

6'6

245

9.66

Tony Gonzalez

2.40

S4

59

Richie Grant

6'0

197

7.8

Justin Reid

3.68

OT9

60

Jalen Mayfield

6'5

326

4.9

Dion Dawkins

4.108

CB21

169

Darren Hall

5'11

188

8.03

Tye Smith

4.114

iOL22

217

Drew Dalman

6'3

299

9.9

Nick Hardwick

5.148

DL15

178

Ta'Quon Graham

6'3

292

9.68

Charles Walker

5.182

EDGE28

227

Adetokunbo Ogundeji

6'4

260

6.91

Jabaal Sheard

5.183

CB44

389

Avery Williams

5'8

187

7.77

Amik Robertson

6.187

WR34

253

Frank Darby

6'0

201

5.92

Riley Ridley

UDFA

RB12

174

Javian Hawkins

5'9

183

7.01

Noel Devine

UDFA

LB26

238

Erroll Thompson

6'0

239

1.65

Steven Daniels

UDFA

QB11

244

Feleipe Franks

6'7

234

9.56

Cardale Jones

UDFA

iOL36

342

Joe Sculthorpe

6'2

295

6.92

Conor Boffeli

UDFA

LB40

372

Dorian Etheridge

6'2

233

5.3

Matthew Thomas

UDFA

S31

374

Marcus Murphy

5'11

198

4.99

Will Parks

UDFA

OT31

382

Kion Smith

6'5

315

5.45

E.J. Whitley

UDFA

iOL40

385

Bryce Hargrove

6'4

310

3.9

A. Kirk-Hughes

UDFA

WR56

401

Antonio Nunn

5'11

204

6.66

Kalija Lipscomb

UDFA

RB38

422

Caleb Huntley

5'10

225

1.83

Nick Brosette

UDFA

WR65

439

Austin Trammell

5'10

180

7.47

Daniel Braverman

UDFA

iOL51

465

Ryan Neuzil

6'3

285

8.94

Chris Reed

UDFA

FB8

X

John Raine

6'1

231

0.62

Charles Stackhouse

UDFA

EDGE45

X

Alani Pututau

6'1

243

5.58

---

UDFA

EDGE46

X

Zac Dawe

6'3

275

4.69

---

UDFA

EDGE49

X

Kobe Jones

6'2

249

1.42

---

UDFA

S42

X

Dwayne Johnson Jr.

6'1

207

3.18

---

UDFA

S51

X

JR Pace

6'1

205

4.02

---

NFL Draft: Atlanta did the right thing standing pat to take TE Kyle Pitts, arguably the most physically-gifted tight end to ever enter the NFL. Taking a QB was tempting, but would have alienated franchise face Matt Ryan and put a shot clock on his time in Atlanta, which, as Green Bay is seeing with Aaron Rodgers, can split a locker room. Pitts brings a Randy Moss-like impact on the Falcons’ offense immediately. Richie Grant and Jalen Mayfield were solid values at positions of need.

UDFA: Atlanta finished No. 1 in my metrics for most UDFA talent acquired. Atlanta was also able to directly address post-draft positional needs with draftable-grade UDFAs who can make the 2021 roster. RB Javian Hawkins is my pick to be this year’s James Robinson. Hawkins combined quicks, an okey-doke spin move and legit long-speed to pile up a catalogue of explosive runs over two years as a starter at Louisville. QB Feleipe Franks, a big dual-threat with a bazooka in the Cardale Jones vein, is an intriguing flier for a team that didn’t pick a quarterback and doesn’t have future plans at the position post-Matt Ryan.

Still need: Edge rusher, cornerback, quarterback

Baltimore Ravens | 2022 Draft Picks (9): 1 2 3 3c* 4 4 4c 4c 5^

Talent: 10 | Equity: 17 | ROI: 7

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.27

WR4

18

Rashod Bateman

6'0

190

8.05

Justin Jefferson

1.31

EDGE3

26

Jayson Oweh

6'5

257

9.92

Danielle Hunter

3.94

iOL10

89

Ben Cleveland

6'6

343

9.64

Jeremiah Poutasi

3.104

CB32

271

Brandon Stephens

6'0

213

9.2

Quenton Meeks

4.131

WR8

55

Tylan Wallace

5'11

194

4.72

Robert Woods

5.160

CB22

172

Shaun Wade

6'1

196

9.6

Jalen Mills

5.171

EDGE26

208

Daelin Hayes

6'3

253

7.93

Joe Ostman

5.184

FB2

183

Ben Mason

6'3

256

8.97

Patrick Ricard

UDFA

S6

100

Ar'Darius Washington

5'8

176

5.13

Lamarcus Joyner

UDFA

RB23

286

Nate McCrary

6'0

213

9.41

JoNathan Williams

UDFA

TE15

288

Tony Poljan

6'7

251

4.71

Scott Chandler

UDFA

OT25

299

Adrian Ealy

6'6

321

2.81

Daryl Williams

UDFA

iOL33

323

Samuel Cooper

6'1

305

7.55

Kasey Studdard

UDFA

OT29

373

Foster Sarell

6'6

318

4.48

William Sweet

UDFA

LB41

375

Blake Gallagher

6'0

224

2.41

Beniquez Brown

UDFA

DL36

434

Xavier Kelly

6'5

306

---

Henry Anderson

UDFA

LB52

X

Barrington Wade

6'1

232

7.87

Leroy Hill

UDFA

WR-X

X

Donte Sylencieux

6'1

186

---

---

*BAL received 2022 R3 comp pick for HOU hiring ex-assistant HC/passing coordinator David Culley as HC

^This is KC's 2022 R5; BAL traded conditional 2022 R5 to MIN in Yannick Ngakoue deal; acquired 2022 R5/traded 2022 R6 in Orlando Brown Jr. trade with KC

^In Ngakoue trade, BAL dealt 2021 R3 to MIN but recouped a projected 2022 R4c for losing him as UFA

NFL Draft: Same old clockwork efficiency, bargain-shopping for steals the NFL passed along. Bateman, Oweh and Cleveland were all great values. Oweh is a great fit with Baltimore in particular. He’s a few Danielle Hunter-like tweaks away from turning into the man himself. Tylan Wallace was an awesome value in R4 and fits Lamar Jackson’s game well as a slippery deep-ball maven. Even Shaun Wade, a prospect I lampooned all process, was juice worth the squeeze on a position-change dice roll on athletic traits alone at 5.160.

UDFA: TCU S Ar'Darius Washington is like a discount rack Tyrann Mathieu. A ball of muscle that plays ticked-off like a pit bull, Washington is an undersized do-it-all playmaker. Oklahoma OT Adrian Ealy was one of only two top-300 OTs on my board that weren’t picked in the NFL Draft. And the Ravens, who traded Orlando Brown to the Chiefs right the draft to open a need at tackle, hadn’t been able to take one during draft weekend. Poljan has an ideal frame, but his game has a raw and awkward feel, with sporadic flashes of ball skills as a receiver.

Still need: Offensive line, tight end, safety

Buffalo Bills | 2022 Draft Picks (8): 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 7*

Talent: 19 | Equity: 27 | ROI: 6

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.30

EDGE5

33

Gregory Rousseau

6'7

266

7.75

Arik Armstead

2.61

EDGE6

40

Carlos Basham

6'3

274

9.38

Adrian Clayborn

3.93

OT10

62

Spencer Brown

6'8

311

10

Nate Solder

5.161

OT17

145

Tommy Doyle

6'8

320

9.9

Dennis Kelly

6.204

WR23

166

Marquez Stevenson

5'10

182

5.39

Travis Rudolph

6.212

S14

197

Damar Hamlin

6'1

200

7

Juston Burris

6.213

CB30

259

Rachad Wildgoose

5'10

191

7.2

David Long

7.236

iOL14

131

Jack Anderson

6'5

309

8.58

Ben Powers

UDFA

CB29

242

Olaijah Griffin

5'11

176

2.65

Aaron Colvin

UDFA

TE16

344

Quintin Morris

6'2

243

6.92

Trey Burton

UDFA

S30

367

Tariq Thompson

5'11

204

0.33

Geno Stone

UDFA

CB46

400

Nick McCloud

6'0

193

8.35

Jonathan Zenon

UDFA

WR61

425

Tre Walker

5'11

175

0.54

Nyqwan Murray

UDFA

OT36

432

Syrus Tuitele

6'5

311

5.27

Erik Magnuson

*Acquired ATL 2022 R7 via Lee Smith trade (March 2021)

NFL Draft: Buffalo hasn’t had a ton of draft equity in recent years, but they have a Ravens-like ethos of taking advantage of perceptual mistakes the NFL had made on certain prospects. Rousseau and Boogie Basham are both underrated edge rushers. Brown is such a tantalizing mystery box to purchase for the low-low price of 3.93.

UDFA: USC CB Olaijah Griffin is a heady corner with good length who PFF graded No. 12 among FBS CBs in coverage grade last year. He’s got slick feet, and he can play the ball. But he’s stick-thin, gets pushed around, has an injury history, and ran a 4.53 forty with a 26th-percentile athletic composite. Bowling Green TE Quintin Morris is a former jumbo receiver who has the ball skills to hang, but he’s the size of a fullback with a receiver’s game.

Still need: Running back, cornerback, offensive line

Carolina Panthers | 2022 Draft Picks (7): 1 3 4* 5 6 7

Talent: 4 | Equity: 7 | ROI: 9

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.8

CB2

13

Jaycee Horn

6'1

205

9.99

Aqib Talib

2.59

WR7

36

Terrace Marshall Jr.

6'2

190

9.77

Courtland Sutton

3.70

OT8

53

Brady Christensen

6'5

302

9.84

Eric Fisher

3.83

TE3

74

Tommy Tremble

6'3

241

8.91

Delanie Walker

4.126

RB10

150

Chuba Hubbard

6'0

210

8.44

Tevin Coleman

5.158

DL4

57

Daviyon Nixon

6'3

313

8.38

Tommie Harris

5.166

CB28

234

Keith Taylor

6'2

187

6.54

Isaiah Johnson

6.193

iOL13

125

Deonte Brown

6'3

344

1.49

Solomon Kindley

6.204

WR19

136

Shi Smith

5'9

186

6.79

Jamison Crowder

6.222

LS-X

N/A

Thomas Fletcher

6'1

235

---

---

7.232

DL33

405

Phil Hoskins

6'4

313

6.67

Jason Bromley

UDFA

iOL18

176

David Moore

6'2

330

6.82

Parker Collins

UDFA

LB27

241

Paddy Fisher

6'3

240

3.36

Jack Cichy

UDFA

RB20

262

Spencer Brown

5'11

208

4.89

Spencer Ware

UDFA

QB15

307

Peyton Ramsey

6'2

215

4.2

Nathan Peterman

UDFA

FB4

343

Mason Stokke

6'2

242

6.15

Anthony Firkser

UDFA

P8

X

Oscar Draguicevich III

5'9

188

---

---

*CAR traded 2022 R2/R4 to NYJ in Sam Darnold trade

*CAR received 2022 LAR R4 in 2021 Draft trade with HOU (originally acquired by HOU in Cooks trade)

NFL Draft: I would have taken Patrick Surtain over Jaycee Horn, but I’m not going to criticize Carolina taking my No. 13 overall player at 1.8 too harshly. It’s the rest of the class that won me over. Reuniting Terrace Marshall Jr. with college passing-game coordinator Joe Brady was a stroke of genius. The NFL shied from Marshall due to reports of a leg issue and passed Carolina a huge bargain -- assuming the leg doesn't affect Marshall's career. The Panthers also scored enormous slot values with the selections of Christensen, Tremble and Nixon. Carolina additionally did well late, finding a couple potential long-term roster cogs in R6 with Brown and Smith.

UDFA: Carolina left the draft with the offensive line still a need area, and thus did well to agree to terms with David Moore, who tied for No. 12 in the UDFA class with $125k in guarantees. He was discounted by the NFL because of a small-school background and a sawed-off frame. But Moore has long arms to negate length concerns, and he’s a strong athlete that plays ticked off. In unathletic tackle machine LB Paddy Fisher, Carolina could get 90% of Chiefs second-rounder Nick Bolton’s skillset. And UAB RB Spencer Brown -- "The Moose" -- could offer about 90% of 2020 Packers’ second-round pick AJ Dillon’s skillset.

Still need: Safety, linebacker, quarterback

Chicago Bears | 2022 Draft Picks (5): 2 3 5 6 7

Talent: 8 | Equity: 19 | ROI: 4

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.11

QB2

3

Justin Fields

6'3

227

---

Deshaun Watson

2.39

OT4

22

Teven Jenkins

6'6

317

9.74

Joe Thuney

5.151

OT23

258

Larry Borom

6'5

322

8.66

Chad Ward

6.217

RB7

114

Khalil Herbert

5'9

210

6.18

Olandis Gary

6.221

WR45

336

Dazz Newsome

5'10

190

2.18

Russell Gage

6.228

CB20

165

Thomas Graham Jr.

5'10

192

5.65

Salvion Smith

7.250

DL14

175

Khyiris Tonga

6'2

325

7.24

Danny Shelton

UDFA

LB10

119

Charles Snowden

6'6

243

---

Lorenzo Carter

UDFA

RB33

364

CJ Marable

5'9

190

3.2

C. Artis-Payne

UDFA

iOL43

395

Dareuan Parker

6'5

331

---

Jamil Demby

UDFA

DL35

428

Dan Archibong

6'6

295

3.67

Jalen Wilkerson

UDFA

OT37

451

Gunnar Vogel

6'6

306

3.71

Colton McKivitz

UDFA

WR76

497

Khalil McClain

6'3

214

2.37

Quinshad Davis

UDFA

TE28

X

Scooter Harrington

6'5

250

1.23

Jack Doyle

UDFA

DL47

X

Thomas Schaffer

6'7

302

---

Ulrich Winkler

UDFA

LB55

X

Caleb Johnson

6'2

220

8.66

Quart'e Sapp

UDFA

CB63

X

Dionte Ruffin

5'10

180

5.58

---

UDFA

iDL-X

X

Sam Kamara

6'2

275

---

---

NFL Draft: The trade-up for Justin Fields was a franchise-altering decision. The Bears, directionless and hopeless in mid-April, are now back in business. It cost next year’s first-rounder (and fourth) plus a fifth-rounder this year, juice worth the squeeze from a long-term value perspective if Fields even plateaus as a league-average starter (and if I’m right about Fields, it will be highway robbery). Another genius move came in Round 2 when the Bears traded up to stop the free-fall of top-25 talent OT Teven Jenkins. Chicago apparently intends to give Jenkins a look on the blind side early.

UDFA: According to the draft media consensus grades, the Bears had the best draft in the NFL. Chicago's UDFA process wasn’t as inspiring, but the Bears may have found a keeper in Charles Snowden, a former basketball player who posted 15 sacks/30.5 TFL in college. Snowden has a built-in-a-lab frame and length for days. He’s a good athlete for his size, chewing up ground laterally with quick shuffles of those long legs, ala his days on the hardwood. Dark horse to keep an eye on: Houston Baptist LB Caleb Johnson, a strong athlete who averaged 12.2 tackles in four 2020 games, three of them against FBS teams (North Texas, Texas Tech and Louisiana Tech).

Still need: Wide receiver, cornerback, offensive line

Cincinnati Bengals | 2022 Draft Picks (8): 1 2 3 4 4c 5 6 7

Talent: 12 | Equity: 5 | ROI: 21

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.5

WR1

5

Ja'Marr Chase

6'0

201

9.81

Roddy White

2.46

iOL8

72

Jackson Carman

6'5

317

---

Brandon Brooks

3.69

EDGE8

58

Joseph Ossai

6'4

256

9.49

Takkarist McKinley

4.111

EDGE15

134

Cameron Sample

6'3

267

6.98

Trey Flowers

4.122

DL11

120

Tyler Shelvin

6'2

350

0.86

Terrance Knighton

4.139

OT15

106

D'Ante Smith

6'5

305

6.16

George Fant

5.149

K2

N/A

Evan McPherson

5'11

185

---

Tyler Bass

6.190

iOL27

235

Trey Hill

6'3

319

2.0

Travis Frederick

6.202

RB9

138

Chris Evans

5'10

211

9.85

Aaron Jones

7.235

EDGE31

269

Wyatt Hubert

6'3

258

5.99

Kenny Willekes

UDFA

RB16

218

Pooka Williams Jr.

5'10

175

5.36

Dexter McCluster

UDFA

EDGE34

290

Darius Hodge

6'2

248

7.62

Oshane Ximines

UDFA

CB45

393

Antonio Phillips

6'0

186

---

Kendall Sheffield

UDFA

P3

X

Drue Chrisman

6'3

209

---

Dave Zastudil

UDFA

QB20

438

Collin Hill

6'4

213

5.28

T.J. Yates

UDFA

TE23

488

Pro Wells

6'3

249

2.6

Hunter Bryant

UDFA

WR75

489

Riley Lees

6'0

192

5.9

Jordan Shipley

NFL Draft: Burrow and Chase formed one of the most devastating single-season quarterback-receiver tandems in CFB history during LSU’s run to the title in 2019. What a cool pick -- how much fun is this going to be? The Bengals clearly see Jackson Carman as an NFL OT. The reason for my lower ranking is that I don’t. But the good thing is that Carman’s going to be a mauling guard if tackle doesn’t work out. The rest of Cincy’s draft was a solid if unspectacular showing, with one particularly-interesting flier in R6 on Chris Evans, a former top recruit with a 98th-percentile athletic composite.

UDFA: Pooka Williams had 66 receptions for 534 yards and four scores in 26 games over three seasons for the Jayhawks. I don’t know if Pooka will ever be able to shake his bad habits behind the line of scrimmage to become a reliable platoon back. However, he makes for a fascinating receiving back/slot receiver hybrid proposition on a team run by Joe Burrow. Williams is a killer athlete in space, and he’s got very good hands.

Still need: Offensive line, tight end, interior defensive line

Cleveland Browns | 2022 Draft Picks (8): 1 2 3 4 4* 5 6 7^

Talent: 9 | Equity: 20 | ROI: 3

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.26

CB4

24

Greg Newsome II

6'0

192

9.66

Marcus Peters

2.52

LB1

12

J. Owusu-Koramoah

6'1

221

8.71

Lavonte David

3.91

WR14

91

Anthony Schwartz

6'0

186

6.91

Phillip Dorsett

4.110

OT14

95

James Hudson

6'5

313

3.85

Charles Leno Jr.

4.132

DL9

112

Tommy Togiai

6'1

296

8.58

Derrick Nnadi

5.153

LB24

204

Tony Fields II

6'0

222

4.92

Jermaine Carter Jr.

5.169

S23

297

Richard LeCounte

5'10

196

0.66

Xavier Woods

6.211

WR28

224

Demetric Felton

5'9

189

0.91

Randall Cobb

UDFA

DL6

77

Marvin Wilson

6'4

303

5.45

Grover Stewart

UDFA

EDGE38

380

Romeo McKnight

6'4

251

7.9

Rahim Alem

UDFA

RB45

487

Tre Harbison

5'11

218

3.84

Karlos Williams

UDFA

CB56

X

Emmanuel Rugamba

5'11

198

2.32

Alijah Holder

UDFA

CB58

X

Kiondre Thomas

6'0

185

7.28

Jimmy Moreland

*CLE acquired DET 2022 R4 via 2021 NFL Draft trade

^CLE has right to pick-swap 2022 R7s with DET for David Blough trade Aug 2019

NFL Draft: I was lower than much of the industry on CB Greg Newsome -- and even I think the Browns got good value on him at 1.26. The real coup came on Friday night. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, a swiss-army knife of a defender with superstar upside and a low shot of busting due to his proven slot coverage chops alone, proved a bird too bright for the NFL brain trust to make heads or tails of. Schwartz and Hudson were solid value picks too -- on, respectively, legit world-class speed and moldable dancing bear tools.

UDFA: Florida State iDL Marvin Wilson shockingly dropped out of the draft after a poor 2020 season that ended after six games with a season-ending injuru. Cleveland, in desperate need for interior players, gave Wilson the second-most guaranteed money in UDFA history. There are questions about how long Wilson's career will last. But as a UDFA, that doesn’t really matter anymore. Wilson’s game is based on power, counter moves and torque -- not raw athleticism. He’s going to make that team, and I think he cracks the rotation sooner rather than later. He’ll be a core special teamer until he does. Wilson blocked three kicks last year.

Still need: Defensive line, EDGE, receiver

Dallas Cowboys | 2022 Draft Picks (7): 1 2 3 4 4c 5 6

Talent: 12 | Equity: 6 | ROI: 19

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.12

LB2

15

Micah Parsons

6'3

246

9.59

Myles Jack

2.44

CB11

84

Kelvin Joseph

5'11

197

9.02

Eli Apple

3.75

DL12

122

Osa Odighizuwa

6'2

282

7.64

Sheldon Rankins

3.84

EDGE23

192

Chauncey Golston

6'5

269

7.58

Calvin Pace

3.99

CB48

415

Nahshon Wright

6'4

183

2.47

Johnthan Banks

4.115

LB5

41

Jabril Cox

6'3

232

---

Cory Littleton

4.138

OT13

92

Josh Ball

6'8

308

7.8

Ryan Schraeder

5.179

WR20

139

Simi Fehoko

6'4

222

9.17

Josh Gordon

6.192

DL19

237

Quinton Bohanna

6'4

327

2.28

Gabe Watson

6.227

CB23

179

Israel Mukuamu

6'4

212

---

Joejuan Williams

UDFA

DL20

245

Austin Faoliu

6'3

287

---

Treyvon Hester

UDFA

LB28

247

Anthony Hines III

6'2

225

8.22

Keyaron Fox

UDFA

S20

250

Tyler Coyle

6'0

209

9.83

Sheldrick Redwine

UDFA

RB21

270

JaQuan Hardy

5'9

211

7.46

Julius Jones

UDFA

TE14

282

Nick Eubanks

6'4

245

7.0

Randy McMichael

UDFA

RB26

308

Brenden Knox

6'0

215

4.4

Michael Hart

UDFA

WR41

309

Brandon Smith

6'1

218

9.2

Jason Avant

UDFA

WR47

345

Brennan Eagles

6'4

225

9.0

JJ Arcega-Whiteside

UDFA

WR55

397

T.J. Vasher

6'5

185

---

Collin Johnson

UDFA

WR59

414

Osirus Mitchell

6'5

206

5.9

Hank Baskett

UDFA

iOL49

447

Braylon Jones

6'3

319

5.7

Justin Bates

UDFA

TE26

X

Artayvious Lynn

6'3

249

3.5

Randall Telfer

UDFA

FB-X

X

Nick Ralston

6'1

240

---

---

NFL Draft: The Cowboys rebounded in R1 from getting sniped by Carolina and Denver for the class’ two-best corners by trading back two spots and taking LB Micah Parsons. Dallas began Friday reaching for talented problem child Kelvin Joseph and ended it with a bigger reach for Oregon CB Nahshon Wright, a skyscraper with 4.49 speed. Unfortunately, it’s the build-up variety (5th- and 26th-percentile splits with a 4th-percentile vertical), and he changes directions like the captain of the stuck Suez Canal tug. I saw Odighizuwa and Golston as fourth- and sixth-round talents, respectively, two more picks that felt like in-the-moment reaches based on position-need tunnel vision.

UDFA: Smith, a primo athlete who was inconsistent on the field at Iowa, got top-10 reported guaranteed money in the UDFA class. The Cowboys also grabbed three defenders I had draftable grades on. Oregon’s Austin Faoliu seemed to suffer from the NFL panning the overall interior class. The Cowboys gave LB Anthony Hines $55,000 guaranteed, a smart low-cost move on an athletic linebacker the NFL had limited exposure on. Dallas signed S Tyler Coyle with the idea of making him a LB/S hybrid player in Dan Quinn’s defense. If anybody knows how to make use of prospects like this, it’s the architect of the “Legion of Boom" defense.

Still need: Free safety, tight end, offensive line

Denver Broncos | 2022 Draft Picks (7): 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

Talent: 2 | Equity: 10 | ROI: 5

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.9

CB1

7

Patrick Surtain II

6'2

208

9.96

Jalen Ramsey

2.34

RB1

31

Javonte Williams

5'10

212

8.79

Nick Chubb

3.98

iOL4

52

Quinn Meinerz

6'3

320

9.98

Nate Davis

3.105

LB7

80

Baron Browning

6'3

245

9.98

Zach Cunningham

5.152

S11

156

Caden Sterns

6'0

202

9.59

Tedric Thompson

5.164

S2

47

Jamar Johnson

6'0

205

6.22

John Johnson III

6.219

WR17

101

Seth Williams

6'3

211

6.88

Laquon Treadwell

7.237

CB24

186

Kary Vincent Jr.

5'10

185

4.11

Eric King

7.239

EDGE30

260

Jonathon Cooper

6'3

253

7.61

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

7.253

DL25

276

Marquiss Spencer

6'4

301

9.07

Titus Adams

UDFA

WR44

332

Warren Jackson

6'6

219

2.63

D. Green-Beckham

UDFA

LB36

346

Curtis Robinson

6'3

236

9.23

Gerris Wilkinson

UDFA

OT27

359

Drew Himmelman

6'9

323

---

Tyer Howell

UDFA

TE18

361

Shaun Beyer

6'5

250

7.74

Robert Tonyan

UDFA

iOL39

381

Nolan Laufenberg

6'4

312

6.4

Jon Feliciano

UDFA

EDGE39

402

Andre Mintze

6'3

253

7.77

Jackson Jeffcoat

UDFA

CB47

406

Mac McCain III

5'11

186

6.62

Will Redmond

UDFA

WR77

500

Branden Mack

6'5

217

2.39

Robert Meachem

UDFA

WR86

X

DeVontres Dukes

6'3

216

4.65

Brian Quick

UDFA

FB7

X

Adam Prentice

6'0

255

5.67

John Conner

NFL Draft: What a weekend for first-year GM George Paton. With his first two picks, he got my CB1 Patrick Surtain and RB1 Javonte Williams. Then he took advantage of the NFL’s hesitancy on iOL Quinn Meinerz’s small-school profile to steal him in R3. The steals kept coming. If Owusu-Koramoa isn’t the steal of the draft, Jamar Johnson just might be. Night-stalking, ballhawking goblin just beginning to flower that the NFL discounted for limited exposure (less than 10 career starts) and tackling inefficiency.

UDFA: The Broncos most aggressively pursued Iowa TE Shaun Beyer on Saturday night post-Day 3. That was telling of Denver Patton’s read of the TE room. Behind Beyer’s former college teammate Noah Fant, question marks. Beyer proved to be a strong athlete at 6’5/250 with a size-adjusted 7.73 RAS athletic composite, boasting above 60th-percentile explosion (jumps) and above 80th-percentile agility (3-cone/shuttle).

Still need: Quarterback, offensive line, defensive line

Detroit Lions | 2022 Draft Picks (11): 1 1* 2 3 3c 4 5 5c 6 6c 7^ 7&

Talent: 6 | Equity: 8 | ROI: 10

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.7

OT1

4

Penei Sewell

6'5

331

8.99

Trent Williams

2.41

DL2

37

Levi Onwuzurike

6'3

290

8.73

Leonard Williams

3.72

DL5

69

Alim McNeill

6'2

317

8.53

Javon Hargrave

3.101

CB12

86

Ifeatu Melifonwu

6'2

205

9.69

Ahkello Witherspoon

4.112

WR12

78

Amon-Ra St. Brown

6'1

197

7.14

Sterling Shepard

4.113

LB12

129

Derrick Barnes

6'0

238

8.42

Jarrad Davis

7.257

RB15

202

Jermar Jefferson

5'9

206

2.28

Ronald Jones

UDFA

WR25

206

Jonathan Adams

6'2

210

7.53

Stevie Johnson

UDFA

iOL23

219

Tommy Kraemer

6'5

309

---

Jamon Meredith

UDFA

iOL24

223

Drake Jackson

6'2

293

---

Joey Hunt

UDFA

WR30

228

Sage Surratt

6'2

209

5.66

Michael Floyd

UDFA

RB28

327

Rakeem Boyd

5'11

213

2.17

Paul Perkins

UDFA

WR46

340

Javon McKinley

6'2

215

7.25

Noah Brown

UDFA

CB49

426

Jerry Jacobs

5'10

208

5.81

Doran Grant

UDFA

LB45

431

Tavante Beckett

5'10

220

1.11

Eric Striker

UDFA

RB39

444

Dedrick Mills

5'10

215

---

Rashad Penny

UDFA

CB54

493

A.J. Parker

5'11

182

2.75

Bené Benwikere

UDFA

TE24

496

Brock Wright

6'4

257

9.21

Jerell Adams

UDFA

TE29

X

Jake Hausmann

6'4

242

1.69

David Grinnage

UDFA

S50

X

D'Angelo Amos

6'0

191

4.52

---

*DET acquired LAR 2022 R1 in Matthew Stafford trade

^CLE has right to pick-swap 2022 R7s with DET for David Blough trade (August 2019)

&DET acquired conditional 2022 NE R7 in exchange for CB Michael Jackson (August 2020)

NFL Draft: Lions GM Brad Holmes took advantage of good fortune and a thrift-shopper’s eye for value throughout in landing the most impressive Lions' draft haul in years. Detroit did something very rare with this draft -- the ever-rare zero-reach draft with a full complement of picks. All seven of Detroit's selections are ranked higher on my board than the slot Detroit purchased them in. This is what the draft is all about: Coming out with more talent than should have been possible in your slots. Penei Sewell is the best offensive linemen I've evaluated in five years doing this. What a pick to start things off for Holmes at 1.7. From there, he used his weak roster to his advantage -- he let the board come to him and didn't reach for a particular position of need over another.

UDFA: Detroit signed a league-high four prospects I had draftable grades on. Including, based on my UDFA rankings, the No. 3 and 7 available WR in Jonathan Adams and Sage Surratt, and my No. 5 and 6 iOL in Tommy Kraemer and Drake Jackson. Another sign of intelligent design from an organization that’s been devoid of it for far too long. By adding Adams and Surratt to R4 pick Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions, in sum, according to my pre-draft rankings, acquired a third- and two sixth-round values at receiver for the price of 4.112 and slightly over $100k in guaranteed UDFA money, per Spotrac. Slick thrift shopping by Holmes.

Still need: Wide receiver, quarterback, linebacker

Green Bay Packers | 2022 Draft Picks (9): 1 2 3 4 4c 5 6 6c 7

Talent: 27 | Equity: 24 | ROI: 30

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.29

CB8

56

Eric Stokes

6'1

194

9.37

Sidney Jones

2.62

iOL11

99

Josh Myers

6'5

310

---

Tyler Biadasz

3.85

WR22

149

Amari Rodgers

5'10

211

5.37

Devin Duvernay

4.142

iOL15

144

Royce Newman

6'5

310

8.73

Brandon Shell

5.173

DL16

185

Tedarrell Slaton

6'4

330

7.96

Khyri Thornton

5.178

CB41

320

Shemar Jean-Charles

5'10

184

4.27

Mackensie Alexander

6.214

OT26

349

Cole Van Lanen

6'4

305

8.5

Tanner Hawkinson

6.220

LB17

158

Isaiah McDuffie

6'1

227

7.33

Matthew Adams

7.256

RB14

198

Kylin Hill

5'10

214

7.31

Marion Barber

UDFA

S16

216

Christian Uphoff

6'2

209

6.26

Chris Conte

UDFA

DL23

272

Jack Heflin

6'3

304

4.94

Jonathan Hankins

UDFA

WR53

377

Bailey Gaither

6'0

188

4.2

Ryan Switzer

UDFA

DL31

378

Carlo Kemp

6'2

281

2.52

Maurice Hurst

UDFA

OT40

495

Jon Dietzen

6'5

312

6.7

Rees Odhiambo

UDFA

OT42

X

Jacob Capra

6'5

300

4.12

---

UDFA

OT43

X

Coy Cronk

6'5

325

---

---

NFL Draft: Cleveland and Baltimore appeared to snipe Green Bay for Greg Newsome and Rashod Bateman, the fourth corner and receiver in classes that fell off after the top-4. Instead of trading down at the end of R1, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst reached for a position need to take Georgia CB Eric Stokes. Only one corner would go on to be selected over the next 14 picks. Gutekunst finally did get around to taking a WR at 3.85. But even that decision was a head-scratcher, with the Packers deciding on Amari Rodgers, a glorified running back in the Ty Montgomery mold that only catches screen passes and the like. Rodgers is a better fit for Jordan Love's game -- Love threw a lot of screens at Utah State -- than another A. Rodgers currently employed by the club.

UDFA: Whoever impresses more in camp between UDFA DT Jack Heflin and Carlo Kemp has a real shot to crash the opening-day party. San Jose State WR Bailey Gaither brings a skillset this team could use next season. Whereas third-round WR Amari Rodgers only caught 36 balls beyond nine yards of the line of scrimmage over four years in college -- the last three of them working with Trevor Lawrence -- Gaither caught 39 over 19 games the last two seasons. Rogers was 4-for-13 (30.8%) in career contested catch situations 10+ yards downfield, while Gaither was 22-for-46 (47.8%) in those circumstances the last two years.

Still need: Offensive tackle, linebacker, defensive line

Houston Texans | 2022 Draft Picks (7): 1 2 3 4 5 6 7*

Talent: 32 | Equity: 31 | ROI: 12

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

3.67

QB6

97

Davis Mills

6'4

217

6.6

Sam Darnold

3.89

WR10

68

Nico Collins

6'4

215

9.57

Bryan Edwards

5.147

TE7

140

Brevin Jordan

6'3

247

4.54

Irv Smith Jr.

5.170

LB18

162

Garret Wallow

6'2

220

8.12

Matt Milano

6.195

DL21

256

Roy Lopez

6'2

304

7.49

Trevor Laws

UDFA

iOL26

231

Carson Green

6'6

320

8.29

Luke Joeckel

UDFA

iOL34

339

Ryan McCollum

6'5

305

5.02

Max Tuerk

UDFA

WR64

437

Marlon Williams

5'11

209

3.29

Juwann Winfree

UDFA

WR71

475

Damon Hazelton

6'3

208

6.38

Travis Fulgham

^HOU acquired DAL 2022 R7 for Eli Ankou (November 2020); traded 2022 R7 to NEP for Ryan Izzo (March 2021)

NFL Draft: Houston walked slowly down the fairway over the three-day event with bullets in both feet, having squandered most of its draft capital in advance in flights-of-fancy trades. That it had to use its first pick on a quarterback -- the only position on the roster it shouldn't need -- because the franchise face demanded a trade and then immediately tanked his trade value off the field seemed like a fitting way to start the sad march. The most interesting thing about this class was the revelation that the NFL agreed with my pessimism about Brevin Jordan.

UDFA: The Texans had the league’s easiest UDFA pitch this process and managed to botch it. Houston signed one solid, draftable iOL who’ll likely make the team (Carson Green).... and (crickets). The three -- three! -- other signings were low-tier, low-ceiling prospects. The Missouri receiver is a drop machine, the UCF product didn't pop until he was too old to be admitted into the student rec center. Egregiously lazy amateur talent acquisition strategy by a front office charged with turning around an expansion-team like talent situation.

Still need: Defensive front-seven, running back, cornerback

Indianapolis Colts | 2022 Draft Picks (8): 2* 3 4 5 5c 6 7 7c

Talent: 24 | Equity: 25 | ROI: 19

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.21

EDGE1

17

Kwity Paye

6'3

261

9.34

Cam Jordan

2.54

EDGE11

90

Dayo Odeyingbo

6'5

285

---

Charles Omenihu

4.127

FB1

148

Kylen Granson

6'1

241

7.72

Trey Burton

5.165

S9

132

Shawn Davis

5'11

202

---

Rayshawn Jenkins

6.218

QB12

261

Sam Ehlinger

6'1

220

6.83

Tim Tebow

7.229

WR42

317

Mike Strachan

6'5

226

9.22

Riley Cooper

7.248

iOL28

246

Will Fries

6'6

309

8.49

Dalton Risner

UDFA

RB22

273

Deon Jackson

5'11

218

8.94

Justin Fargas

UDFA

WR52

371

Tarik Black

6'3

213

9.56

Keelan Doss

UDFA

LB44

407

Isaiah Kaufusi

6'2

221

2.74

Jordon Dizon

UDFA

WR62

429

Tyler Vaughns

6'2

184

1.34

Dante Pettis

*IND will convey 2022 R1 to PHI if Carsons Wentz plays 75% of 2021 snaps (drops to 70% if Colts qualify for 2021 playoff) -- otherwise IND receives PHI 2022 R2

NFL Draft: Chris Ballard and crew got strong value at a position need with Kwity Paye in R1. I also liked the Shawn Davis pick in R5. I didn’t understand the rest of the draft. I struggled with the thinking on the Dayo Odeyingbo pick -- there were so many appealing options on the board, particular at OT and WR, two positions of need that weren’t really addressed. Not a disaster draft or anything, but Indianapolis didn’t gain ground on the upper-echelon of the AFC.

UDFA: Indy’s NFL-long streak of 22-consecutive years with a UDFA making the active roster is in serious jeopardy. Would you believe Indy only gave a five-figure cash guarantee to one UDFA this year? It went to Duke RB Deon Jackson, who got $45k. The contracts of Jonathan Taylor’s trio of backups -- Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack and Jordan Wilkins -- all expire after next season. Jackson had a workmanlike career at Duke and mostly went unnoticed by the NFL Draft community until he popped at his pro day workout with an 89th-percentile RAS athletic composite. Running a 4.42 forty at 218 pounds earned Jackson a 90th-percentile Speed Score.

Still need: Offensive line, receiver, cornerback

Jacksonville Jaguars | 2022 Draft Picks (9): 1 2 3 4 5 5* 6 7 7^

Talent: 5 | Equity: 1 | ROI: 29

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.1

QB1

1

Trevor Lawrence

6'6

213

---

Andrew Luck

1.25

RB3

54

Travis Etienne

5'10

215

9.13

Reggie Bush

2.33

CB10

82

Tyson Campbell

6'1

193

7.53

Xavier Rhodes

2.45

OT11

71

Walker Little

6'7

313

8.9

Luke Joeckel

3.65

S8

109

Andre Cisco

6'1

216

---

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

4.106

DL7

98

Jay Tufele

6'2

305

6.46

Chris Hovan

4.121

EDGE13

123

Jordan Smith

6'6

255

2.96

Arden Key

5.145

TE17

321

Luke Farrell

6'5

251

8.63

Brody Eldridge

6.209

WR40

295

Jalen Camp

6'2

226

9.75

Quincy Enunwa

UDFA

LB14

147

Dylan Moses

6'1

225

---

Mack Wilson

UDFA

WR24

191

Tim Jones

6'1

203

9.03

Kenny Stills

UDFA

DL22

267

Kenny Randall

6'2

302

8.17

Sharrif Floyd

UDFA

WR39

291

Josh Imatorbhebhe

6'0

218

8.97

D. Peoples-Jones

UDFA

CB40

318

DJ Daniel

6'0

195

4.36

Trumaine Johnson

UDFA

CB66

X

Corey Straughter

5'10

184

1.24

---

*Acquired 2022 MIN R5 in Yannick Ngakoue trade (October 2021)

*2022 BAL R7 will convey to JAX if TE Josh Oliver makes team (March 2021)

NFL Draft: Outside of being gifted Football Jesus, Urban Meyer and Trent Baalke underwhelmed. Etienne wasn’t good value at 1.25. I’m sure a part of the thinking was Etienne would provide comfort for Lawrence during his transition to the pros -- you know who would have provided more? Rashod Bateman, who went two picks later to those clever-devil Ravens. Etienne kicked off what turned out be the theme of Jacksonville’s draft, Meyer and Baalke grabbing at shiny objects when sure-thing prospects were still on the board. Tyson Campbell, Walker Little and Andre Cisco are, combined as a trio, a collection of flash plays and recruiting headlines.

UDFA: WR Tim Jones, one of my favorite under-the-radar prospects in the class, got $180,000 guaranteed from Jacksonville -- No. 4 overall in the UDFA class and a top-5 figure all-time. Expect him to stick. LB Dylan Moses is a former five-star recruit that led the championship-winning Tide with 80 tackles last season. His tackle number flatters him -- Moses struggled in coverage and seemed zapped of north-south explosion against the run and as a pass-rusher in his 2020 return off an ACL tear. Moses also played through a torn meniscus last season, which couldn’t have helped matters.

Still need: Tight end, linebacker, secondary

Kansas City Chiefs | 2022 Draft Picks (7): 1 2 3 4 6* 7 7^

Talent: 23 | Equity: 30 | ROI: 2

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

2.58

LB6

63

Nick Bolton

5'11

237

4.62

Navorro Bowman

2.63

iOL2

30

Creed Humphrey

6'4

302

10

Maurkice Pouncey

4.144

EDGE21

170

Joshua Kaindoh

6'6

260

9.59

Josh Sweat

5.162

TE12

252

Noah Gray

6'3

240

6.97

Tyler Conklin

5.181

WR31

239

Cornell Powell

6'0

204

7.58

James Jones

6.226

iOL7

66

Trey Smith

6'5

321

9.91

Larry Warford

UDFA

LB25

213

Riley Cole

6'3

240

8.07

Teddy Lehman

UDFA

QB10

232

Shane Buechele

6'1

210

1.85

Case Keenum

UDFA

EDGE29

254

Malik Herring

6'3

275

---

Kony Ealy

UDFA

S28

350

Zayne Anderson

6'2

206

8.24

Deon Grant

UDFA

S32

403

Devon Key

6'0

208

8.28

Chris Clemons

UDFA

CB50

441

Dicaprio Bootle

5'9

180

8.23

Rashard Fant

UDFA

CB52

462

Marlon Character

5'11

199

9.04

Justin Bethel

*KC traded 2022 R5 to BAL and received BAL 2022 R6 in Orlando Brown Jr. trade (April 2021)

^KC traded 2022 R6 to MIN and received 2022 MIN R7 in Mike Hughes trade (May 2021)

NFL Draft: Not wanting a repeat of last year’s playoffs, the Chiefs saw Orlando Brown demand a trade to a team that would make him a left tackle and thought: We can do that! Which of course was brilliant. The Chiefs also gave up a R3 in that deal, but crucially got back BAL’s R2. Kansas City’s two-biggest draft steals, as luck would have it, came along the offensive line via Humphrey and Smith, the latter of whom only fell because of a lung issue that hasn’t cropped up or caused him to miss time over the past two seasons. The Chiefs are a talent-gobbling, efficiency-minded machine of an organization.

UDFA: QB Shane Buechele and EDGE Malik Herring were both top-2 UDFA options at their respective positions. And each, in kind, got top-15 UDFA guarantee money out of the Chiefs. I also ranked Riley Cole as the No. 6 UDFA off-ball linebacker. The Chiefs have collected a bunch of front-seven bodies to compete for bench spots in camps, so both Herring and Cole are going to have to bring their lunch pails to camp. Buechele’s signing sets the stage for a training camp Battle Royale between my two favorite UDFA quarterbacks of the last two classes, he and Anthony Gordon. With QB2 Chad Henne perhaps entering his last year with the Chiefs, that's a competition to keep an eye on.

Still need: Defensive front-seven, secondary, receiver

Turn to Page 2 for the rest or the NFL....

LA Chargers | 2022 Draft Picks (11): 1 2 3 4 5 6 6c 6c 6c 7 7c*

Talent: 17 | Equity: 13 | ROI: 15

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.13

OT2

11

Rashawn Slater

6'4

304

9.71

Terron Armstead

2.47

CB5

38

Asante Samuel Jr.

5'10

180

7.46

Jaire Alexander

3.77

WR21

142

Josh Palmer

6'1

210

7.6

Corey Davis

3.97

TE9

182

Tre' McKitty

6'4

246

---

Jordan Akins

4.118

EDGE12

104

Chris Rumph II

6'3

244

---

Leonard Floyd

5.159

OT19

190

Brenden Jaimes

6'5

298

8.53

Rick Wagner

6.185

LB22

193

Nick Niemann

6'3

234

9.51

Cole Holcomb

6.198

RB25

300

Larry Rountree III

5'9

211

2.08

Alex Collins

7.241

S19

248

Mark Webb

6'1

207

6.31

Javin White

UDFA

LB19

164

Amen Ogbongbemiga

6'1

231

5.13

Tegray Scales

UDFA

DL29

333

Forrest Merrill

6'0

322

2.02

John Penisini

UDFA

TE22

458

Hunter Kampmoyer

6'4

243

3.41

Luke Stocker

UDFA

DL38

466

Jared Goldwire

6'5

293

8.5

Kheeston Randall

UDFA

OT39

483

Darius Harper

6'7

300

8.25

Charlie Heck

UDFA

S40

500

Ben DeLuca

6'1

202

4.94

Deon Bush

UDFA

WR79

X

Eli Stove

5'11

194

2.26

Stacy Coley

UDFA

OT44

X

Kyle Spalding

6'6

299

2.12

---

UDFA

K8

X

Alex Kessman

6'2

189

---

Dominik Eberle

UDFA

LS-X

X

Ryan Langan

6'2

185

---

---

*LAC projected to tie for league-high with four 2022 comp picks

*LAC lost six qualifying FAs -- Dan Feeney (NYJ), Hunter Henry (NEP), Rayshawn Jenkins (JAX), Denzel Perryman (CAR), Sam Tevi (IND), Tyrod Taylor (HOU) -- signed only two

NFL Draft: The NFL’s concerns about Slater and Samuel's dimensions provided a sticker-price discount on both. And there’s minimal risk, here: Slater dominated a procession of future NFL edge rushers along with Chase Young as Northwestern’s left tackle. Samuel was a shut-down corner CB1 in the ACC. He wasn’t hampered by his stature on the boundary in college and has the cover chops, play style and athleticism to stay there in the NFL, ala former Louisville CB Jaire Alexander.

UDFA: The Chargers used UDFA to continue fixing the league’s worst special teams unit. The Chargers would love for Kessman to put them to a decision on Michael Badgley, who converted just 24-of-33 field goal attempts last season. Oklahoma State LB Amen Ogbongbemiga, the team’s most talented UDFA prospect, took over 500 special teams snaps in college (and made almost 200 tackles overall the past two seasons between his defensive and special teams work). He’s going to make the Chargers for the bump he’ll give the coverage unit alone.

Still need: Edge rusher, safety, receiver

LA Rams | 2022 Draft Picks (11): 2 3 3c* 4c 5 6 6c 6c 6c^ 7 7#

Talent: 31 | Equity: 29 | ROI: 25

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

2.57

WR11

75

Tutu Atwell

5'9

155

6.26

Hollywood Brown

3.103

LB15

152

Ernest Jones

6'1

230

6.4

Micah Kiser

4.117

DL8

102

Bobby Brown III

6'4

321

9.82

B.J. Hill

4.130

CB15

113

Robert Rochell

6'0

193

9.65

Xavier Crawford

4.141

WR33

249

Jacob Harris

6'5

211

9.88

Dezmon Patmon

5.174

EDGE35

314

Earnest Brown IV

6'4

270

4.7

Jalyn Holmes

7.233

RB19

251

Jake Funk

5'9

204

9.76

Mike Boone

7.249

WR58

410

Ben Skowronek

6'3

220

---

Lawrence Cager

7.252

LB29

279

Chris Garrett

6'3

241

---

Michael Divinity

UDFA

OT21

221

Alaric Jackson

6'5

321

3.27

Dennis Daley

UDFA

S27

328

Paris Ford

6'1

197

1.03

DJ Swearinger

UDFA

iOL46

421

Jordan Meredith

6'3

302

9.36

Adrian Klemm

UDFA

S35

430

Jovan Grant

6'0

214

7.75

Jacob Thieneman

UDFA

WR78

X

Landen Akers

6'0

189

6.2

Stedman Bailey

UDFA

WR88

X

Jeremiah Haydel

6'0

170

1.03

Harry Douglas

UDFA

DL48

X

George Silvanic

6'5

286

6.18

---

UDFA

EDGE47

X

Max Roberts

6'1

256

6.24

---

UDFA

CB74

X

Brontae Harris

5'9

178

0.03

DeAndre Presley

UDFA

S46

X

Troy Warner

6'1

200

---

---

*LAR received Rams received 2021 and 2022 R3 comp selections for DET hiring ex-LAR college scouting director Brad Holmes as GM

^LAR tied LAC for league-lead with max four projected 2022 comp picks based on qualifying FA losses

*Projected to receive comp picks for qualifying FA losses John Johnson (Browns), Samson Ebukam (49ers), Gerald Everett (Seahawks) and Troy Hill (Browns)

^Along with R3 comp for minority HC/GM hire (Holmes), LAR projected to lead league with five 2022 comp picks

NFL Draft: For the second consecutive year, the Rams took a receiver with a second-round pick. In those two drafts, the Rams devoted a total of one R7 pick to an offensive line badly in need of young blood. I actually like Tutu Atwell -- he's a nice fit with Stafford in particular because of his wheels -- but am confused why the Rams, always so pick-poor, continue to invest all the Round 2 picks into offensive skill players. The Rams started out Day 3 strong with a pair of nice fourth-rounder picks, but instead of focusing on infrastructure late, Los Angeles couldn't help itself from adding two more receivers and another running back.

UDFA: Best prospect by margin is Iowa OT Alaric Jackson, and the Rams, who have declined to add young blood to an offensive line in desperate need of it the past few drafts, could sure use him. Los Angeles may have to keep Jackson on the active roster to retain the opportunity to develop him, however. In the week following the NFL Draft, Jackson, a native of Windsor, Canada, was taken No. 15 overall in the CFL Draft. Los Angeles’ only other noteworthy signing was Pitt S Paris Ford, an unathletic freelancer with a handful of flash plays in college.

Still need: Offensive line, edge rusher, linebacker

Las Vegas Raiders | 2022 Draft Picks (8): 1 2 3 4 5 5 6 6c

Talent: 25 | Equity: 15 | ROI: 31

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.17

iOL9

73

Alex Leatherwood

6'5

312

9.69

Cam Robinson

2.43

S1

32

Trevon Moehrig

6'1

202

7.37

Harrison Smith

3.79

EDGE22

189

Malcolm Koonce

6'2

249

---

Harold Landry

3.80

S7

105

Divine Deablo

6'3

226

8.03

Kyzir White

4.143

S12

181

Tyree Gillespie

6'0

207

6.03

Rudy Ford

5.167

CB38

313

Nate Hobbs

5'11

196

9.62

Breshad Breeland

7.230

iOL30

280

Jimmy Morrissey

6'3

303

9.01

Matthew Paradis

UDFA

TE6

130

Matt Bushman

6'5

245

5.91

Mark Andrews

UDFA

DL18

211

Darius Stills

6'0

278

8.16

Henry Melton

UDFA

RB18

236

Trey Ragas

5'11

218

4.93

Samaje Perine

UDFA

WR54

387

Dillon Stoner

6'0

194

7.81

Cole Beasley

UDFA

FB5

412

Garrett Groshek

5'11

217

---

Darrel Williams

UDFA

OT38

459

Devery Hamilton

6'7

301

8.17

Alex Taylor

UDFA

LB50

478

Max Richardson

5'11

223

6.72

Dat Nguyen

UDFA

WR74

485

DJ Turner

5'9

206

7.03

Antonio Callaway

UDFA

S48

X

Shaun Crawford

5'9

182

4.56

---

UDFA

CB-X

X

TJ Morrison

5'10

185

---

---

*LVR traded 2022 R7 and acquired 2022 NEP R5 in Trent Brown trade (October 2020)

NFL Draft: Mike Mayock set the table for Day 1’s most egregious reach when he blew up his strong offensive line over the offseason to create the need he had to fill -- and then he blew out his shoulder reaching for Alabama’s Alex Leatherwood over a host of talented prospects, including Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw at his own position group. I disagreed with many of Mayock’s picks, TCU S Trevon Moehrig in R2 being the notable exception.

UDFA: I had a fourth-round grade on BYU TE Matt Bushman, who went undrafted following a season-ending injury in August last year (he's also a little older, having served a two-year LDS mission -- Bushman is the same age as Mark Andrews, the guy I comp him to). In Bushman’s last two active years, 2018-2019, he dropped only two balls on 117 targets and averaged 13.0 and 11.8 ADOT -- and that was in the prehistoric BYU offense. He has the second-best ball skills in this TE class behind Kyle Pitts. Bushman drew a bidding frenzy post-draft, garnering $135k guaranteed, No. 8 overall in the UDFA class. The Raiders also sunk top-31 UDFA guarantees into WR Dillon Stoner, OT Devery Hamilton, RB Garrett Groshek. Mayock did well in UDFA his first two processes and appears to have another good class on his hands.

Still need: Offensive line, defensive line, linebacker

Miami Dolphins | 2022 Draft Picks (10): 1* 2 3c^ 4 4% 5 5c 6 6# 7@

Talent: 3 | Equity: 3 | ROI: 23

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.6

WR3

9

Jaylen Waddle

5'9

180

---

Joey Galloway

1.18

EDGE2

21

Jaelan Phillips

6'5

260

9.87

Jason Pierre-Paul

2.36

S3

49

Jevon Holland

6'1

207

9.54

Xavier McKinney

2.42

OT7

46

Liam Eichenberg

6'6

306

8.56

Riley Reiff

3.81

TE4

81

Hunter Long

6'5

254

8.6

Austin Hooper

7.231

OT24

277

Larnel Coleman

6'6

307

8.6

Christian DiLauro

7.258

RB27

322

Gerrid Doaks

6'1

228

8.32

Kevan Barlow

UDFA

CB14

108

Trill Williams

6'0

208

7.71

James Bradberry

UDFA

iOL21

210

Robert Jones

6'4

307

6.85

Mike Gandy

UDFA

DL30

366

Jerome Johnson

6'2

296

4.46

Kevin Wilkins

UDFA

FB6

469

Carl Tucker

6'1

245

2.32

Dan Kendra

UDFA

CB68

X

Jaytlin Askew

5'9

180

3.28

---

*MIA acquired 2022 and 2023 SF R1 in trade for 2021 1.3 (March 2020)

*MIA traded its own 2022 R1 to PHI in trade for 2021 1.6 (March 2020)

^MIA acquired 2022 R3 comp pick from SF in trade involving 1.3 (SF awarded comp pick for NYJ hiring Robert Saleh as HC)

%MIA acquired 2022 PIT R4 for 2021 R5 (April 2021)

#Acquired 2022 R6 from NE for Isaiah Ford that could convey to 2022 NE R7 (conditions unknown)

@Acquired 2022 TEN R7 and Isaiah Wilson for 2021 MIA R7 (March 2020)

@MIA's own 2022 R7 was dealt to LAR in Aqib Talib trade (October 2019)

NFL Draft: The Dolphins left NFL Draft weekend with four immediate starters and a fifth that’ll be on his way soon in TE Hunter Long. I would have played things a little different up top, taking Penei Sewell. But I also spent the two months leading up to the draft arguing that you can’t begin judging Tua until you let him get fully healthy and construct a receiving corps of zippy receivers who can separate in the intermediate area (at least). Waddle is a great first step in that direction. Keeping Phillips in Miami is such a cool story. If that kid's concussions issues are in his past, he's going to be a star.

UDFA: MTSU iOL Robert Jones, a two-year collegiate starter at RT, is headed inside at the next level. A former basketball player, Jones didn’t pick up football until his junior year of high school. I had a R6 grade on him because he played like a draftable position convert despite his inexperience and has an above-average frame and athleticism. In the weeks after the NFL Draft, Miami also scored when New Orleans waived DB Trill Williams, one of the best UDFA in the class -- the Dolphins pounced and in so doing brought in a legitimate developmental project who has starting-level upside at corner or safety but needs a position and polish.

Still need: Running back, cornerback, receiver

Minnesota Vikings | 2022 Draft Picks (7): 1 2 3 4 5* 6 6^

Talent: 16 | Equity: 12 | ROI: 16

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.23

OT3

16

Christian Darrisaw

6'5

322

---

Duane Brown

3.66

QB8

124

Kellen Mond

6'2

211

---

Josh Dobbs

3.78

LB9

110

Chazz Surratt

6'2

229

8.47

Telvin Smith

3.86

iOL6

64

Wyatt Davis

6'4

315

---

Trai Turner

3.90

EDGE18

153

Patrick Jones

6'4

261

6.28

Mathias Kiwanuka

4.119

RB17

233

Kene Nwangwu

6'0

210

9.89

Charles Sims

4.125

CB18

155

Camryn Bynum

6'0

196

7.82

Jordan Poyer

4.134

EDGE19

160

Janarius Robinson

6'5

263

9.33

Cornelius Washington

5.157

WR32

243

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

6'1

181

6.81

Paul Richardson

5.168

TE5

115

Zach Davidson

6'6

245

8.8

A.J. Derby

6.199

DL17

195

Jaylen Twyman

6'2

301

4.42

Mike Bennett

UDFA

LB23

196

Tuf Borland

6'0

229

1.32

Tyler Matakevich

UDFA

WR38

287

Whop Philyor

5'10

184

1.67

Keke Coutee

UDFA

DL27

324

Jordon Scott

6'0

311

---

Antwaun Woods

UDFA

RB29

330

Asim Rose

6'1

215

7.49

Bilal Powell

UDFA

LB35

334

Christian Elliss

6'2

228

8.91

Alex Gray

UDFA

K3

X

Riley Patterson

5'10

181

---

Cody Parkey

UDFA

WR63

433

Blake Proehl

6'2

186

8.57

Ricky Proehl

UDFA

P6

X

Zach Von Rosenberg

6'4

235

---

---

UDFA

WR81

X

Myron Mitchell

6'0

180

---

Terry Godwin

UDFA

DL42

X

Zeandae Johnson

6'4

280

2.69

Frostee Rucker

UDFA

LS-X

X

Turner Bernard

6'1

205

---

---

*MIN traded 2022 MIN R5 to JAX in Yannick Ngakoue trade (August 2020)

*MIN acquired conditional 2022 BAL R5 in Yannick Ngakoue trade (October 2020)

^MIN acquired 2022 KC R6 and traded back 2022 R7 in Mike Hughes trade (May 2022)

NFL Draft: The Vikings picked up a pair of badly-needed third-round picks (and sent back a mid-R4) in trading down from 1.14 to 1.23 with the Jets and somehow still ended up with OT3 Christian Darrisaw. The Vikings likely would have taken Darrisaw at 1.14 if they'd been stuck there. Darrisaw and Davis will both start from Day 1, presumably next to each other at LT and LG. Using a R3 pick on Kellen Mond was odd for a roster with so many needs. Mond projects as a solid backup. Surratt is athletic and vacuums up tackles, but he’s old for a prospect (24), only has two years' experience at LB, is poor in coverage, and has T-rex arms and an unrefined approach that led to a bloated missed-tackle rate at UNC.

UDFA: It’s likely that either Borland or Ellis will make the team as the last linebacker. I give Borland the edge heading in, especially because he’s a really good special teamer. As Minnesota showed with Dan Chisena last year, it will give roster spots to UDFA on special team utility alone. It was notable that the Vikings, who have one of the shallowest receiving corps in the NFL, signed WRs Whop Philyor and Blake Proehl. I expect K3 Riley Patterson to beat out Greg Joseph in camp.

Still need: Safety, cornerback, edge rusher

New England Patriots | 2022 Draft Picks (6): 1 2 3 4 7^ 7*

Talent: 18 | Equity: 16 | ROI: 13

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.15

QB5

25

Mac Jones

6'3

217

7.2

Andy Dalton

2.38

DL1

20

Christian Barmore

6'4

310

8.22

Quinnen Williams

3.96

EDGE10

87

Ronnie Perkins

6'2

253

5.13

Mario Addison

4.120

RB6

111

Rhamondre Stevenson

6'0

231

4.02

Eddie Lacy

5.177

LB13

133

Cam McGrone

6'1

234

---

Malik Jefferson

6.188

S17

222

Joshuah Bledsoe

5'11

204

---

Louis Delmas

6.197

iOL19

200

William Sherman

6'3

304

5.98

Ben Grubbs

7.242

WR35

255

Tre Nixon

6'0

187

8.98

Titus Young

UDFA

K6

X

Quinn Nordin

6'1

193

---

Rhys Lloyd

*NEP acquired 2022 LVR R7 as part of Trent Brown trade (March 2021)

*NEP traded conditional 2022 R7 to DET for Michael Jackson (August 2020)

*NEP acquired 2022 R7 from HOU for Ryan Izzo (March 2022)

^NEP traded conditional 2022 R6 to MIA for Isaiah Ford that could revert into 2022 NE R7 based on unknown conditions

NFL Draft: I had no problem with the Pats paying a slight premium for a quarterback to take Mac Jones at 1.15. I suspect he’ll be starting over Cam Newton sooner rather than later. This class went to the next level for me, however, after that. Barmore was a mega-steal. Nice value on Oklahoma teammates Perkins and Stevenson. I may have been highest in the industry on Stevenson -- ranking him RB6 and No. 111 overall -- and it naturally piqued my interest that New England in particular was feeling the same vibes, popping the bruiser with sweet feet at 4.120. McGrone has upside and could blossom in this system.

UDFA: In my three years quantifying UDFA classes, the Patriots became the first organization to not sign a UDFA on Saturday night after the draft — and only the third team to sign a one-prospect UDFA class: Michigan K Quinn Nordin, my K6! Nordin connected on a not-good 72.4% of his FG attempts in college. He’s to compete with two-year starter Nick Folk and former NFL Draft bust Roberto Aguayo.

Still need: Wide receiver, linebacker, cornerback

New Orleans Saints | 2022 Draft Picks (9): 1 2 3 3c* 4 4c 5 6c 7^

Talent: 29 | Equity: 26| ROI: 32

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.28

EDGE9

70

Payton Turner

6'5

270

9.74

Deatrich Wise Jr.

2.60

LB8

107

Pete Werner

6'3

238

9.52

Nick Kwiatkoski

3.76

CB7

51

Paulson Adebo

6'1

198

9.55

D. Rodgers-Cromartie

4.133

QB14

302

Ian Book

6'0

211

7.39

Trace McSorley

6.206

OT22

240

Landon Young

6'6

310

9.18

Yodny Cajuste

7.255

WR37

268

Kawaan Baker

6'0

210

9.08

Anthony Ratliff-Williams

UDFA

TE10

188

Dylan Soehner

6'7

268

5.85

Jack Doyle

UDFA

RB24

292

Stevie Scott III

6'1

225

3.49

LeGarrette Blount

UDFA

CB36

301

Bryce Thompson

5'11

182

3.17

Justin Coleman

UDFA

DL28

329

Josiah Bronson

6'3

304

6.25

Timmy Jernigan

UDFA

LB46

435

Shaq Smith

6'3

237

4.22

Abdul Hodge

UDFA

P5

X

Nolan Cooney

6'2

195

---

Sterling Hofrichter

UDFA

iOL53

482

Michael Brown

6'3

340

1.5

Mark Jackson

UDFA

CB57

X

Lawrence Woods

5'9

182

4.44

Nigel Tribune

UDFA

DL46

X

Lorenzo Neal

6'2

318

1.48

Louis Nix

*Awarded 2022 R3 comp pick for ATL hiring Terry Fontenot as GM

^Forfeited 2022 R6 for violating the league's COVID-19 guidelines

NFL Draft: Paulson Adebo was one of my favorite defensive sleepers in this class. I absolutely adored that pick at 3.76. A few tweaks to his game could yield a top-20 overall player from this class. The rest of the Saints’ haul didn’t impress. Every prospect the Saints picked outside of Ian Book had a 90th-percentile or above size-adjusted athletic composite. But New Orleans passed on superior players time and time again. Promise you the Bills, Ravens and Bucs -- who went on a three-EDGE run of Gregory Rousseau, Jayson Oweh and Joe Tryon to close shop on Thursday night -- were thrilled the Saints reached for Payton Turner. I actually like Turner, an ascending prospect. But does he have more ceiling than Rousseau or Oweh? Is he a better player than Tryon?

UDFA: TE Dylan Soehner was my No. 18 overall UDFA. Soehner tested as a slightly above-average athlete for his size, which is all I thought he would have to do to get drafted. After all, he’s the draft’s best blocking inline prospect. The Saints fleshed the class out with a group of prospects that won’t look out of place in an NFL training camp. I think RB Stevie Scott, a bruising hammer back in the LeGarrette Blount vein, has a shot to stick around for a while. New Orleans signed Syracuse DB Trill Williams after the draft but curiously waived him a week later -- it wasn't a surprise that the Saints lost him on waivers, to Miami.

Still need: Quarterback, wide receiver, secondary

New York Giants | 2022 Draft Picks (10): 1 1* 2 3 3^ 4 4* 5 6 7

Talent: 26 | Equity: 22 | ROI: 26

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.20

WR9

65

Kadarius Toney

5'11

194

9

Curtis Samuel

2.50

EDGE4

28

Azeez Ojulari

6'2

249

8.17

Shaqil Barrett

3.71

CB9

76

Aaron Robinson

5'11

186.0

8.38

D.J. Hayden

4.116

EDGE16

137

Elerson Smith

6'6

252

9.72

Yannick Ngakoue

6.196

RB30

341

Gary Brightwell

6'1

218

4.62

DeeJay Dallas

6.201

CB25

199

Rodarius Williams

6'0

189

8.14

A.J. Green

UDFA

EDGE36

331

Raymond Johnson

6'3

260

5.11

Jerome McDougle

UDFA

iOL38

370

Brett Heggie

6'4

310

4.11

P.J. Lonergan

UDFA

OT45

X

Jake Burton

6'5

303

3.1

---

*NYG acquired 2022 CHI R1/R4 in trade for 2021 1.11 (Justin Fields)

^NYG acquired 2022 MIA R3 in 2021 NFL Draft swap of R2 picks

NFL Draft: The Cowboys traded back two slots with the Eagles after getting sniped on the class’ top-two corners, which allowed Philly to snipe the Giants for DeVonta Smith. GM Dave Gettleman did well in the aftermath of that bombshell, acquiring Chicago’s 2022 R1 and R3 picks along with a fifth-rounder to trade-down to 1.20. Make no mistake: That was fabulous value. Gettleman then picked up Miami’s 2022 R3 by dropping back a mere eight spots in R2. Gettleman got exceptional slot value at a position of need after that when he stole Azeez Ojulari at 2.50. Robinson was also fine value in R3. Only quibble here, and it's not a minor one, was taking older gadget prospect Kadarius Toney at 1.20 over Rashod Bateman or Elijah Moore. But I applaud Gettleman for picking up three premium picks in next year's draft.

UDFA: With roster spots already delineated for Azeez Ojulari and Elerson Smith, Raymond Johnson feels like a long-shot to make the Week 1 roster. Heggie’s got the best odds of making the team because of New York’s issues with interior depth.

Still need: Offensive line, linebacker, defensive line

New York Jets | 2022 Draft Picks (11): 1 1* 2 2^ 3 4^ 5 5& 6 6% 6@

Talent: 1 | Equity: 2 | ROI: 14

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.2

QB4

10

Zach Wilson

6'2

214

---

Baker Mayfield

1.14

iOL1

16

Alijah Vera-Tucker

6'4

308

9.04

David DeCastro

2.34

WR5

23

Elijah Moore

5'9

178

8.68

Antonio Brown

4.107

RB5

79

Michael Carter

5'8

201

6.23

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

5.146

S21

264

Jamien Sherwood

6'2

216

4.24

Nate Gerry

5.154

CB43

335

Michael Carter II

5'10

184

5.73

Jeremy Ware

5.175

CB35

296

Jason Pinnock

6'0

204

9.78

Tye Smith

6.186

S5

85

Hamsah Nasirildeen

6'3

215

7.78

Kyle Dugger

6.200

CB33

285

Brandin Echols

5'10

179

9.15

Sam Shields

6.207

DL13

159

Jonathan Marshall

6'3

310

9.99

Luis Castillo

UDFA

TE8

173

Kenny Yeboah

6'4

250

5.93

Chris Herndon

UDFA

EDGE27

214

Hamilcar Rashed

6'2

251

8.31

Harold Landry

UDFA

LB32

298

Milo Eifler

6'1

228

7.86

Juwan Simpson

UDFA

iOL31

305

Parker Ferguson

6'4

290

6.5

Jon Runyan Jr.

UDFA

S25

316

Brendon White

6'1

215

6.42

Josh Jones

UDFA

iOL37

363

Tristen Hoge

6'5

306

---

Kurtis Gregory

UDFA

OT32

399

Grant Hermanns

6'7

300

7.59

Jackson Barton

UDFA

OT35

423

Teton Saltes

6'5

300

7.95

Terry Poole

UDFA

CB53

479

Isaiah Dunn

5'11

189

8.93

Richard Marshall

UDFA

DL41

X

Michael Dwumfour

6'1

294

---

Ricky Walker

UDFA

S41

X

Jordyn Peters

6'1

202

4.66

---

UDFA

K/NA

X

Chris Naggar

6'1

194

---

---

*Acquired 2022 R1 from SEA and sent back own 2022 R4 in Jamal Adams trade (July 2020)

^Acquired 2022 CAR R2/R4 in Sam Darnold trade (April 2021)

&NYJ acquired 2022 PIT R5 in exchange for Avery Williamson and 2022 R7 (January 2021)

%NYJ acquired 2022 TB R6 in exchange for Steve McLendon and 2023 NYJ R7 (October 2021)

@NYJ acquired 2022 SF R6 in Jordan Willis trade (January 2021)

NFL Draft: Felt the Jets sold low on Sam Darnold to buy him on Zach Wilson to find out if Wilson's one year of superstar-level play -- against the No. 89 SP+ schedule -- is a mirage or not. I’ve never seen Zach Wilson dominate against a good defense. I can’t tell you what’s coming. Respect the gumption, but I couldn't have pulled the trigger at 1.2 myself. I liked the Elijah Moore pick a ton, and Hamsah Nasirildeen could prove to be a R6 steal. Circumstances conspired against Nasirildeen -- that kid's got a lot of skills. But I question the Wilson decision, and I thought the Jets overpaid to trade-up for Vera-Tucker (it cost three picks, including two R3) when guys like Teven Jenkins and Creed Humphrey ended up coming off the board a round later.

UDFA: The Jets signed the AFC’s best UDFA crop. The Jets became the first team to give a $200k guaranteed UDFA deal, handing it to Mississippi TE Kenny Yeboah, the collegiate teammate of R2 WR Elijah Moore. The deal snapped the previous record of Jacksonville signing SDSU CB Luq Barcoo to $180k in guarantees last year). The Jets then broke Barcoo’s guaranteed UDFA money record for a UDFA corner, handing Oregon State CB Isaiah Dunn $185,000. The Jets also signed Dunn’s collegiate teammate EDGE Hamilcar Rashed. Rashed was a second-team AP All-American in 2019 when he led the FBS with 22.5 TFL and tied for third with 14 sacks.

Still need: Cornerback, tight end, edge rusher

Philadelphia Eagles | 2022 Draft Picks (9): 1 1* 1^ 2 3 4 5 5# 6 7

Talent: 7 | Equity: 11 | ROI: 11

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.10

WR2

8

DeVonta Smith

6'1

170

---

Keenan McCardell

2.37

iOL3

50

Landon Dickerson

6'6

333

---

Frank Ragnow

3.73

DL3

48

Milton Williams

6'3

284

9.96

Turk McBride

4.123

CB34

293

Zech McPhearson

5'11

195

9.56

Corey White

5.150

RB8

117

Kenneth Gainwell

5'11

201

5.7

Raheem Mostert

6.189

DL10

116

Marlon Tuipulotu

6'2

307

6.78

Foley Fatukasi

6.191

EDGE32

281

Tarron Jackson

6'2

254

5.67

Dawuane Smoot

6.224

S18

229

JaCoby Stevens

6'2

230

7.85

Greg Blue

7.234

EDGE20

167

Patrick Johnson

6'2

240

7.25

Derek Barnett

UDFA

QB7

118

Jamie Newman

6'3

234

---

David Garrard

UDFA

iOL17

161

Kayode Awosika

6'3

307

5.03

Lucas Nix

UDFA

WR29

226

Trevon Grimes

6'4

220

8.45

Chris Henry

UDFA

iOL32

310

Harry Crider

6'3

307

7.62

J.D. Walton

UDFA

WR50

356

Jhamon Ausbon

6'2

217

4.67

Amara Darboh

UDFA

TE19

394

Jack Stoll

6'4

247

7.98

Jake Murphy

UDFA

EDGE40

411

JaQuan Bailey

6'2

246

1.57

Michael Sam

*IND 2022 R1 conveys to PHI if Carson Wentz plays 75% of 2021 snaps (drops to 70% if Colts qualify for 2021 playoff) -- otherwise IND receives PHI 2022 R2 (February 2021)

^Acquired MIA 2022 R1 in trade involving 2021 1.6 (March 2021)

#PHI acquired 2022 WAS R5 in exchange for 2021 R6/R7 selections

NFL Draft: In a blockbuster March trade, Philly picked up San Francisco’s 2022 R1 by moving from 1.6 to 1.12 with the idea they could still get one of Alabama's receivers in that slot. The Eagles ended up having to trade up with the Cowboys to 1.10 to hop the Giants to secure DeVonta Smith. Turns out they were correct that New York would have taken Smith. Landon Dickerson will start for a decade if his body complies. I was a big fan of three of the Eagles’ next-four picks, getting nice value on iDL Milton Williams, RB Kenneth Gainwell and iDL Marlon Tuipulotu.

UDFA: My top-ranked undrafted QB, Jamie Newman, ranked as PFF’s No. 6 graded quarterback on throws 10-plus yards downfield and No. 2 (behind Trevor Lawrence) on graded throws beyond 20 yards in 2019. He may have been a R2 pick in the draft had he been Georgia’s starting QB in 2020, but Newman opted-out after the pandemic hit. Awosika was a three-year starter at OT who’ll kick inside due to a lack of length. He was one of the MAC’s best run-blocking tackles over the past three seasons.

Still need: Linebacker, cornerback, tight end

Pittsburgh Steelers | 2022 Draft Picks (8): 1 2 3 3c 5c 6 7 7*

Talent: 20 | Equity: 21 | ROI: 24

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.24

RB2

34

Najee Harris

6'2

232

---

Steven Jackson

2.55

TE2

42

Pat Freiermuth

6'5

251

---

Tyler Eifert

3.87

iOL12

93

Kendrick Green

6'2

305

9.24

Cody Whitehair

4.128

OT20

215

Dan Moore Jr.

6'6

311

8.97

Martinas Rankin

4.140

LB16

154

Buddy Johnson

6'0

229

9.22

Kendell Beckwith

5.156

DL32

383

Isaiahh Loudermilk

6'6

274

3.64

Billy Winn

6.216

EDGE17

143

Quincy Roche

6'3

245

6.4

Jeremiah Attaochu

7.245

S26

325

Tre Norwood

6'0

192

2.7

Jayden Peters

7.254

P4

N/A

Pressley Harvin III

5'11

263

---

Ryan Plackemeier

UDFA

CB26

207

Shakur Brown

5'10

185

2.75

Nate Hairston

UDFA

LB31

289

Jamar Watson

6'2

241

4.13

Azeem Victor

UDFA

CB42

326

Mark Gilbert

6'0

186

7.2

Dane Jackson

UDFA

S29

358

Donovan Stiner

6'1

205

7.73

Saquan Hampton

UDFA

LB42

388

Calvin Bundage

6'2

221

2.86

Alvin Bowen

UDFA

iOL41

390

Chase Behrndt

6'3

324

2.3

Jon Toth

UDFA

WR57

409

Isaiah McKoy

6'2

200

2.36

Jaelen Strong

UDFA

WR60

419

Rico Bussey Jr.

6'0

186

6.21

Ryan Grice-Mullen

UDFA

S37

450

Lamont Wade

5'9

190

4.95

Ahmad Black

*PIT acquired Avery Williamson and 2022 NYJ R7 in exchange for 2022 PIT R5 (January 2021)

NFL Draft: RB Najee Harris brings Pittsburgh’s offense a move-TE like weapon in the passing game. Very smooth receiver with a huge catch radius. Speaking of tight ends, I liked the value on Freiermuth. Rest of the class was a straightforward infrastructure exercise.

UDFA: The most interesting name in Pittsburgh’s UDFA class is Michigan State CB Shakur Brown, whom I had a sixth-round grade on. In just seven games last year, Brown drew Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, Indiana's Whop Philyor, Penn State's Jahan Dotson and Michigan's Nico Collins -- and ended up leading the nation with 0.7 interceptions per game. The one area Brown struggled: Getting taken over the top by longer, faster, more physically dominant receivers. Brown lacks speed, and he made only 12 starts in college. But man was he impressive in those starts, posting PFF’s seventh-highest CB grade in the FBS last season (82.2) and the highest coverage grade in the Big Ten (84.2). Stick him in the slot and take him off the field against big slot receivers, and you may well squeeze some value out of this penny stock.

Still need: Cornerback, offensive line, quarterback

Seattle Seahawks | 2022 Draft Picks (7): 2 3 4 4* 5 6 7

Talent: 30 | Equity: 32 | ROI: 1

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

2.56

WR13

88

D'Wayne Eskridge

5'9

190

6.73

Mecole Hardman

4.137

CB19

163

Tre Brown

5'10

185

6.36

John Reid

6.208

OT12

83

Stone Forsythe

6'8

307

8.78

Jared Veldheer

UDFA

WR15

94

Cade Johnson

5'11

184

3.04

Dennis Northcutt

UDFA

WR27

220

Tamorrion Terry

6'3

207

7.3

M. Valdez-Scantling

UDFA

iOL29

275

Jared Hocker

6'6

327

8.65

Spencer Long

UDFA

CB37

304

Bryan Mills

6'1

174

2.94

Daryl Worley

UDFA

S24

306

Aashari Crosswell

6'0

202

---

Josh Mettelus

UDFA

RB31

352

Josh Johnson

5'9

209

5.09

Darius Anderson

UDFA

OT30

379

Jake Curhan

6'5

316

1.76

Robert Hunt

UDFA

RB35

386

BJ Emmons

5'11

215

8.57

Dan "Boom" Herron

UDFA

LB43

391

Jon Rhattigan

6'0

236

2.92

Hardy Nickerson Jr.

UDFA

OT33

408

Greg Eiland

6'8

321

1.73

George Hegamin

UDFA

WR66

445

Connor Wedington

6'0

196

8.48

Trishton Jackson

UDFA

DL40

492

Jarrod Hewitt

6'1

290

---

Maurice Hurst

UDFA

iOL-X

X

Pier-Oliver Lestage

6'3

310

---

---

*Acquired 2022 NYJ R4 and traded back 2022 R1 in Jamal Adams trade (July 2020)

NFL Draft: I like the Forsythe flier late -- especially for an organization that always need offensive line help -- but felt any gains Seattle made there only served to help offset the losses of the Eskridge reach. Non-factor draft by a team that doesn't appear to value the draft much.

UDFA: High-quality UDFA class with multiple draftable prospects at positions of need that are also scheme fits. The headliner is South Dakota State WR Cade Johnson, who I had a late third-round grade on. Following a prolific collegiate career (163-2863-28) and a strong Senior Bowl, Johnson was almost assured of being drafted, perhaps even in the middle rounds, despite SDSU's season having been cancelled in 2020. But a disastrous pro day (4.49 40-yard but with a ninth-percentile broad jump) changed all that. Terry, Hocker and Mills all have intriguing skillsets.

Still need: Offensive line, edge rusher, cornerback

San Francisco 49ers | 2022 Draft Picks (7)*: 2 3 4 5 7 7c 7c

Talent: 14 | Equity: 9 | ROI: 18

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.3

QB3

7

Trey Lance

6'4

224

---

Steve McNair

2.48

iOL5

61

Aaron Banks

6'5

325

7.21

Rodger Saffold

3.88

RB4

67

Trey Sermon

6'0

215

9.66

Joe Mixon

3.102

CB13

103

Ambry Thomas

6'0

191

8.97

Jourdan Lewis

5.155

OT16

121

Jaylon Moore

6'4

311

7.48

Donald Stephenson

5.172

CB31

266

Deommodore Lenoir

5'10

199

7.6

Damon Arnette

5.180

S13

187

Talanoa Hufanga

6'0

199

5.77

Andrew Wingard

6.194

RB11

168

Elijah Mitchell

5'10

201

9.5

Royce Freeman

UDFA

LB21

177

Justin Hilliard

6'0

229

4.3

Skai Moore

UDFA

WR26

209

Austin Watkins

6'1

207

2.63

Gabriel Davis

UDFA

LB33

303

Elijah Sullivan

6'0

214

4.87

Beniquez Brown

UDFA

TE27

X

Josh Pederson

6'4

232

2.88

Isaac Nauta

*Traded 2022 R1 to MIA in swap for 2021 1.3 (Trey Lance)

NFL Draft: If Trey Lance pans out, he’ll be worth his weight in gold, and we will never again talk about what San Francisco relinquished to acquire him. There is no bigger cheat code in the NFL than an above-average starting quarterback on a rookie contract -- and in terms of size, athleticism, arm strength, and limiting turnovers, Trey Lance is one of the most intriguing prospects at the position we’ve seen over the last decade. Banks and Sermon are going to start alongside him for years.

UDFA: San Francisco signed two of my top-25 overall UDFA in LB Justin Hilliard and WR Austin Watkins. I graded Hilliard as a fifth-rounder, Watkins as a sixth-rounder. The 49ers also signed LB Elijah Sullivan. It wasn’t a surprise that half its UDFA class was off-ball LB, the one area of need San Francisco wasn’t able to check off over NFL Draft weekend. You can bet at least one of Hilliard or Sullivan makes the roster. Watkins, Sammy’s cousin, won’t wow anyone athletically, but he caught 98-of-99 career catchable targets at UAB.

Still need: Edge rusher, cornerback, receiver

Tampa Bay Bucs | 2022 Draft Picks (7): 1 2 3 4 5 7 7c

Talent: 28 | Equity: 28 | ROI: 27

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.32

EDGE7

43

Joe Tryon

6'5

259

9.29

Robert Quinn

2.64

QB9

184

Kyle Trask

6'5

236

5.94

Trent Edwards

3.95

OT18

157

Robert Hainsey

6'4

306

8.07

Joe Haeg

4.129

WR18

128

Jaelon Darden

5'8

174

7.15

Isaiah McKenzie

5.176

LB20

171

K.J. Britt

6'0

235

4.7

Antonio Morrison

7.251

CB39

315

Chris Wilcox

6'2

198

8.8

Holton Hill

7.259

LB30

284

Grant Stuard

5'11

230

---

Brandon Magee

UDFA

iOL16

151

Sadarius Hutcherson

6'3

321

9.89

Michael Jordan

UDFA

EDGE37

338

Elijah Ponder

6'2

268

5.76

Victor Abiamiri

UDFA

K1

X

Jose Borregales

5'10

206

---

Austin Seibert

UDFA

OT34

415

Calvin Ashley

6'6

314

2.22

Kent Perkins

UDFA

EDGE43

464

Leighton McCarthy

6'2

226

6.33

Tahir Whitehead

UDFA

WR70

474

T.J. Simmons

6'1

208

5.33

Isaiah Coulter

UDFA

CB59

X

Cameron Kinley

6'1

201

6.18

Rasul Douglas

UDFA

S52

X

Lawrence White

6'0

196

2.9

---

UDFA

S-X

X

Augie Contressa

6'0

210

---

---

NFL Draft: Trask’s an unathletic late-bloomer that didn’t pop until he was playing with all-time CFB TE Kyle Pitts, top-20 NFL Draft pick Kadarius Toney, and Trevon Grimes, who also has an NFL future. When those three skipped the bowl game against Oklahoma, the pixy dust wore off and Trask was just the statuesque pocket-passer with placement issues he’d been before. instead of taking Trask, the Bucs could have had, for instance, Trey Sermon, who would have been a Week 1 starter. Sermon assuredly would have improved this year's team as it prepared to defend its title.

UDFA: I was surprised Sadarius Hutcherson and Jose Borregales didn’t get drafted. Hutcherson in that he’s an explosive, projectable athlete, and Borregales in that he was considered by most to be the class’ top kicker. Hutcherson is a big ball of clay. During the draft cycle he was called boom-or-bust, but of course UDFAs can’t bust. Bucs GM Jason Licht, who once traded up in the second round to take K Roberto Aguayo, got the last laugh on the NFL on the kicker position in this process, perhaps getting the best in show without having to spend a pick.

Still need: Running back, receiver, cornerback

Tennessee Titans | 2022 Draft Picks (7): 1 2 3 4 4c 5 6

Talent: 15 | Equity: 18 | ROI: 8

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.22

CB3

19

Caleb Farley

6'2

197

---

Jimmy Smith

2.53

OT5

34

Dillon Radunz

6'6

301

9.28

Brian O'Neill

3.92

LB11

127

Monty Rice

6'0

233

7.21

Elandon Roberts

3.100

CB6

45

Elijah Molden

5'9

192

4.66

Antoine Winfield Jr.

4.109

WR36

257

Dez Fitzpatrick

6'2

208

8.82

KeeSean Johnson

4.135

EDGE14

126

Rashad Weaver

6'4

259

7.33

Preston Smith

6.205

WR51

362

Racey McMath

6'2

211

7.44

Mack Hollins

6.215

S22

294

Brady Breeze

6'0

197

6.7

Jared Mayden

UDFA

iOL25

225

Chandon Herring

6'7

307

9.84

Jackson Barton

UDFA

TE11

230

Briley Moore

6'4

240

9.03

MyCole Pruitt

UDFA

FB3

263

Tory Carter

6'0

229

4.13

Eddie Williams

UDFA

DL26

311

Naquan Jones

6'3

313

1.21

Daylon Mack

UDFA

iOL35

337

Cole Banwart

6'4

298

---

Dan Feeney

UDFA

RB36

396

Mekhi Sargent

5'8

208

3.64

Matthew Dayes

UDFA

P2

X

James Smith

6'5

231

---

Shane Tripucka

UDFA

K4

X

Blake Haubeil

6'4

233

---

Daniel Carlson

UDFA

TE21

440

Miller Forristall

6'5

241

5.94

Cole Hikutini

UDFA

EDGE42

442

Justus Reed

6'3

253

3.83

Josh Carraway

NFL Draft: The Caleb Farley pick reminded me so much of the Jeffery Simmons selection from a perception-of-risk perspective. Such a steal if Farley’s back doesn’t derail his career. I was surprised Tennessee took Radunz, an athletic tackle on the leaner side, only because just last year they selected his polar-opposite with a decade-plan for him in the elephantine Isaiah Wilson. But I love Radunz -- had him just outside R1. Loved the value on Elijah Molden later on.

UDFA: Tennessee got pretty good bang-for-its buck at the UDFA thrift store. I particularly like the signing of Chandon Herring, who was a starter for a top-5 overall FBS offensive line last year. Herring posted an absurd 98th-percentile size-adjusted RAS athletic composite score at a muscled-up 6’7/307. He’s older for a prospect, having served a two-year church mission, followed by a redshirt season. The Titans’ biggest reported expenditure of UDFA guaranteed money went to LSU FB Tory Carter. Carter would make for a punishing lead battering-ram for Derrick Henry.

Still need: Wide receiver, tight end, safety

Washington Football Team | 2022 Draft Picks (6): 1 2 3 4 6 7

Talent: 21 | Equity: 14 | ROI: 28

Pick

Pos

Rk

Name

HT

WT

RAS

Comp

1.19

LB4

29

Jamin Davis

6'3

234

9.94

Willie Gay Jr.

2.51

OT6

44

Samuel Cosmi

6'6

314

9.99

Kolton Miller

3.74

CB17

146

Benjamin St-Juste

6'3

202

8.13

Tre Flowers

3.82

WR16

96

Dyami Brown

6'0

189

8.38

Darius Slayton

4.124

TE13

265

John Bates

6'5

260

6.8

C.J. Fiedorowicz

5.163

S15

205

Darrick Forrest

5'11

206

9.69

Chuck Clark

6.225

LS

N/A

Cam Cheeseman

6'4

230

---

---

7.24

EDGE25

201

William Bradley-King

6'3

252

9.18

Kamalei Correa

7.246

EDGE24

194

Shaka Toney

6'2

242

9.47

Trent Cole

7.258

WR48

347

Dax Milne

6'1

193

4.59

Chad Hansen

UDFA

RB13

180

Jaret Patterson

5'9

195

4.46

Devin Singletary

NFL Draft: Davis is a solid prospect with a high ceiling, but I felt there were multiple prospects on the board at that point that I felt had similar upsides with less-acute risk profiles. I really liked Washington’s pick of the underrated Cosmi at 2.51. Wasn’t as big a fan of the rest of the haul. St-Juste’s future may be at safety. I was a vocal critic of Dyami Brown’s all process. I understand WFT's thinking, here, bringing in a field-stretcher opposite Terry McLaurin. But deep routes were the only routes Brown ran at UNC, and he drops too many balls and engages in too much hand-fighting downfield for a one-tricky pony.

UDFA: Patterson doesn’t look like much, and he’s a slightly below-average athlete lacking in sprinter speed. But he's an ankle-breaker with spinning-top balance that contributes as a receiver. Patterson feels like a really nice complimentary option to Antonio Gibson. He’ll give the defense a completely different look, a Mini Cooper swapped in for a Hummer.

Still need: Quarterback, free safety, tight end

2023 NFL Draft notes

  • Lions own Rams’ R1 (Matthew Stafford trade)

  • Dolphins own 49ers’ R1 (Trey Lance trade)

  • Jaguars own Eagles’ R6 (Josiah Scott trade)

  • Bucs own Jets’ R7 (Steve McLendon trade)

  • Rams own Lions’ R7 (Michael Brockers trade)

  • Panthers conditionally own Billls’ R7 (Andre Smith trade)

