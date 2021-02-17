2021 NFL Draft: Pro-day schedule, prospects the Eagles could target

The annual college pro-day circuit has kicked off and it’ll be a lot of different scenarios thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With NFL teams and media now having limited exposure to prospects, the pro-day circuit could mean millions for a ton of players across the country.

Clemson QB and presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence held his own Pro-day on February 12th, so he could have an early surgery on his non-throwing shoulder and wanted to get more time to rehab in advance of his rookie season.

Top decision-makers from the Eagles made the trip to Clemson and they’ll likely hit the road to view players since there will be no in-person workouts and pro days will be held on campus instead.

With the Eagles set for a rebuild and in need of young talent, here are the upcoming Pro Day schedules for players that could interest the Birds.

Kansas Jayhawks: March 5

Oct 31, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Pooka Williams Jr. (1) scores a touchdown during the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State Wildcats: March 9

Nov 28, 2020; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs for a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the fourth quarter at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas Razorbacks: March 10

Dec 5, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) warms up before the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Badgers: March 10

Jan 1, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (5) celebrates after an interception by linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers: March 11

Dec 19, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (3) with the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Shaun Crawford (20) defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Dakota State Bison: March 12

North Dakota State tackle Dillon Radunz (75) blocks against Central Arkansas defensive lineman Caden Brown (97) and defensive end J.W. Jones (50) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fargo, N.D. North Dakota State won 39-28. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Nevada Wolf Pack: March 11

Aug 30, 2019; Reno, NV, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack center Nate Brown (76) celebrates NevadaÕs win over the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackay Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Calvert-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners: March 12

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners center Creed Humphrey (56) prepares to hike the ball during the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Panthers: March 17

Oct 24, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Brendon Clark (7) throws under pressure from Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Rashad Weaver (17) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish won 45-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

UL Monroe Warhawks: March 17

Auburn Tigers: March 18

Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams (18) snags a catch during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs: March 18

Jan 31, 2021; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Team Kai running back Israel Tucker of Louisiana Tech (26) runs against Team Aina during the second half at the Hula Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Tigers: March 19

Memphis defensive back T.J. Carter (2) celebrates a fumble recovery against Florida Atlantic in the Montgomery Bowl held at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday December 23, 2020.

TCU Horned Frogs: March 19

Nov 2, 2019; Stillwater, OK, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Trevon Moehrig (7) turns to run after an interception during the fourth quarter of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State defeated TCU 34-27. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State Seminoles: March 22

Sep 7, 2019; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Marvin Wilson (21) and Florida State Seminoles defensive end Janarius Robinson (11) pressure Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback Caleb Evans (6)at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State is hosting the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa Hawkeyes: March 22

Dec 12, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) reacts after a fumble recovery against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide: March 23

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Purdue Boilermakers: March 23

Iowa State Cyclones: March 23

Nov 27, 2020; Austin, TX, USA; Iowa State Cyclones tight end Dylan Soehner (89) pulls the ball in for the first down against Texas Longhorns defensive back Chris Adimora (1) during an NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell-USA TODAY NETWORK

Mississippi State Bulldogs: March 24

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill (8) picks up a big gain in the second quarter. Hill rushed for 83 yards in the first half. Mississippi State and Ole Miss played in the Egg Bowl on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

Virginia Cavaliers: March 24

Nov 29, 2019; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Nick Grant (1) kisses the Commonwealth Cup as Cavaliers offensive tackle Ryan Nelson (54) and Cavaliers linebacker Charles Snowden (11) look on after the CavaliersÕ game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina Gamecocks: March 24

Oct 17, 2020; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Seth Williams (18) makes a catch over South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) during the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Nittany Lions: March 25

Dec 5, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Isaih Pacheco (1) carries the ball as Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney (18) tackles during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss Rebels: March 25

Oct 31, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) celebrates after a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines: March 26

BYU Cougars: March 26

Dec 22, 2020; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson (1) scrambles with the ball against the UCF Knights during the first half at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Boston College Eagles: March 26

Dec 5, 2020; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Boston College Eagles tight end Hunter Long (80) celebrates with Eagles running back Pat Garwo III (24) after catching a touchdown pass against the Virginia Cavaliers in the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Tech Hokies: March 26

Nov 16, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Caleb Farley (3) intercepts a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Hurricanes: March 29

Sep 21, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau (15) celebrates by wearing the turnover chain after recovering a fumble in the first quarter of a football game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Duke Blue Devils: March 29

North Carolina Tar Heels: March 29

Oct 26, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Chazz Surratt (21) reacts after a tackle against the Duke Blue Devils in the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Huskies: March 30

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Elijah Molden (3) and defensive back Alex Cook (5) react following a third down stop against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville Cardinals: March 30

Oct 12, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) returns a kickoff during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Gators: March 31

Dec 19, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask (11) throws against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: March 31

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) celebrates his sack on Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) (not pictured) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State Cowboys: April 1

