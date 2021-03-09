2021 NFL Draft: Pro day watch for March 9

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read

The collegiate pro day circuit kicks off in earnest this week with several significant programs holding workouts and interviews for their aspiring NFL prospects.

Two of the pro days go down on Tuesday: Kansas State and Northwestern.

Kansas State doesn’t have any top-shelf prospects this year, but the Wildcats do have a couple of players worth knowing for Browns fans. Defensive end Wyatt Hubert plays every snap as if it’s life or death and has some impressive power and finishing ability. He’s not dissimilar to Cleveland’s Porter Gustin. Tight end Briley Moore, a one-year transfer from Northern Iowa, averaged over 13 yards per reception and has some growth potential.

Northwestern is one the Browns figure to pay close attention to the workout. Cornerback Greg Newsome is a talented cover man with productivity who needs to be in the conversation for the Browns’ first-round pick at No. 26 overall. Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater figures to already be off the board, and the pro day is the first time he’ll do anything football-related in well over a year after opting out of the 2020 season.

Another Northwestern player who could interest the Browns is linebacker Paddy Fisher. The four-year starter was an incredible college LB but didn’t necessarily show many physical attributes that translate to the NFL level. The pro day is a chance for Fisher to show he might have the athleticism to make the transition, or else he’s Scooby Wright 2.0.

