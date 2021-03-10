2021 NFL draft pro day watch: March 10th

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read

The collegiate pro day workout circuit hits a few intriguing prospects on Wednesday, March 10th.

Wisconsin Badgers

The Wisconsin program lacks the top-flight talent of recent years, but there are still a couple of interesting players who will work out for scouts in Madison. Offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen is a Day 3 tackle prospect with some potential to outplay that draft position. Cornerback Rachad Wildgoose plays with physicality and alacrity, though he’s been a penalty machine with his holding. If his technique cleans up, Wildgoose has the traits to be an NFL starter.

Arkansas Razorbacks

There will be a lot of prospects who have worn multiple uniforms at the Arkansas pro day. Most prominent is QB Feleipe Franks, a live-armed transfer from Florida who has a lot of raw talent. Former Clemson DT Xavier Kelly and RB Rakeem Boyd, famous from his appearance on Last Chance U., will also try and convince an NFL team to take a chance on them in April.

Northern Illinois, Maryland and Marshall will also hold their pro days on Wedensday.

