2021 NFL Draft Preview Show | The Tailgate

·1 min read

The 2021 NFL Draft is this week and in light of it we bring you The Tailgate's NFL Draft preview. 

In this special episode, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and Michelle Margaux are joined by Bleacher Report NFL Draft Analyst Connor Rogers to cover a variety of Jets and Giants draft topics. 

The crew touches on why the Jets believe Zach Wilson is the perfect fit for their offense and what his NFL comp is as well as the Jets' ideal pick at No. 23. 

They also cover who the Giants are targeting at No. 11 and if Dave Gettleman will prove everyone wrong and actually trade down in the draft. 

Lastly, don't miss draft day stories from former Giants DE Osi Umenyiora & former Jets TE Anthony Becht

All that and more on The Tailgate's 2021 NFL Draft preview show.

