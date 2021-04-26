2021 NFL Draft Preview









We're just a couple of days away from hearing, "The Jacksonville Jaguars are now on the clock."

There's always a lot of excitement leading up to the NFL Draft and we here at NBC Sports EDGE want to make sure you're prepped with all of our draft content. Whether you're on the lookout for props, draft prospects rankings or NFL comparisons, we've got you covered!

Check out our NFL Draft coverage content in written form right here on the NBC Sports EDGE site:

Thor500: Nystrom's Big NFL Draft

2021 NFL Draft Props: Harris, Barmore, Trask

Thor's 2021 NFL Draft Position Rankings

2021 NFL Draft S Rankings

2021 NFL Draft CB Rankings

Building the Prototype 2021 NFL Draft QB

2021 NFL LB Rankings

NFL Draft Edge Rankings

Quantifying Quarterbacks: Best/Worst Data

Quantifying Quarterbacks: David Mills

NFL Draft IDL Rankings

2021 NFL Draft IOL Rankings

Quantifying Quarterbacks: Kyle Trask

2021 NFL Draft OT Rankings

2021 NFL Draft Tight End Sleepers

Quantifying Quarterbacks: Kellen Mond

2021 NFL Draft TE Rankings

2021 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Deep Sleepers

NFL Draft Running Back Sleepers

Quantifying Quarterbacks: Mac Jones

Quantifying Quarterbacks: Zach Wilson

Quantifying Quarterbacks: Trevor Lawrence

2021 NFL Draft QB Rankings

2021 NFL Draft RB Rankings

And one of the best ways to get an edge for the upcoming season is with our Betting Tools in EDGE+. Click here to see how you can gain access to invaluable assets like our Edge Finder, Optimizer, Top Trends, Projections and much, much more for as low as $7.99/month!