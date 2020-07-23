2021 NFL Draft: Preseason ranking of the top 10 QB prospects

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2020 quarterback battle between Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky at training camp (hopefully) on July 28, but whoever the winner is may end up being nothing more than a placeholder for the team's next franchise passer.

The 2021 NFL draft will offer the Bears legitimate first-round options to choose from, assuming they're picking high enough in Round 1 to land one. But even if Chicago has a moderately successful season under the leadership of 'just a guy' behind center, the Bears can still land a quality quarterback prospect with one of their Day 2 selections.

Here's a look at the preseason top 10 quarterback prospects for the 2021 NFL draft (* = Underclassman):

1. *Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (6'6, 220)

The darling of the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence will be the first overall pick no matter what happens during the 2020 college football season, assuming there is one. Lawrence checks every box as a franchise quarterback prospect from size, athletic ability, arm strength, accuracy, football IQ, and leadership.

2. *Justin Fields, Ohio State (6'2, 223)

Fields is a close second to Lawrence but he'll need a more consistent season as a passer to threaten him for the top pick. That said, he's posturing to be the second-best overall prospect in the class. Fields is a plus athlete with a live arm who has the kind of playmaking ability that compares favorably to Cam Newton.

3. *Trey Lance, North Dakota State (6'3, 224)

The darling of Draft Twitter, Lance is the most-hyped small-school prospect in the 2021 NFL draft circuit. He has just one season as a starter when his redshirt freshman season in 2019 ended with 28 touchdowns and zero interceptions. If he stacks another big year on top of that remarkable freshman campaign, he'll be a quality top-15 overall pick.

4. *Tanner Morgan, Minnesota (6'2, 215)



Morgan won't be for everyone, as his physical profile doesn't scream superstar, but his on-field moxie is contagious. Morgan has an NFL arm and will be featured on highlight reels this season targeting Rashod Bateman, one of the nation's top wide receivers, every weekend.





5. Jamie Newman, Georgia (6'4, 230)

The former Wake Forest star made the jump to Georgia this season and is a popular choice in the draft community to be a Joe Burrow-like breakout player. Disclaimer: he won't have the kind of year Burrow had in 2019, but he fits the profile of an exceptionally talented dual-threat prospect who will play on a much bigger stage in 2020.

6. *Brock Purdy, Iowa State (6'0, 202)

Purdy isn't the most impressive prospect on the hoof, but he has the necessary juice behind his passes to project as a potential NFL starter. That said, he needs a big (BIG) season to maintain his standing as a top-10 quarterback. His physical limitations could push him into Day 3, making him an appealing bargain for a team looking to develop an eventual first-teamer.

7. Kyle Trask, Florida (6'5, 239)

If you like quarterback prototypes, Trask is your guy. He looks the part. He just has to become a more consistent quarterback in 2020 to be considered a viable early-round pick. The talent is there for him to become that guy, but he has to clean up some of his accuracy issues to get there.

8. Kellen Mond, Texas A&M (6'3, 217)

Mond is tall and lean with good arm strength and average accuracy. Mond's biggest issue is his decision-making, as his film contains some head-scratching throws at times. He's a Day-3 prospect right now who can easily develop into a third-round pick by the time April rolls around.

9. Sam Ehlinger, Texas (6'3, 230)

Ehlinger may have hit his ceiling as a quarterback during his career at Texas, and that's OK. Not every player is a projection. Ehlinger has good leadership skills and an athletic profile that should keep him alive in the NFL for a while. Maybe he'll top out as a high-end backup, but I wouldn't bet against his competitiveness to eventually earn a starting job in the league.

10. *Desmond Ritter, Cincinnati (6'4, 215)

Keep an eye on Ritter; he's a player with massive upside and very little fanfare right now. He trusts his strong arm a little too much at times, but his ability to make every throw combined with his natural traits as a runner will have NFL teams very excited about his future. He just needs to prove in 2020 that he has the ability to improve year over year.

Other notable names:

-K.J. Costello, Mississippi State

-Shane Buechele, SMU

-Sean Clifford, Penn State

