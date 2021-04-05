2021: NFL Draft Penei Sewell talking to Los Angeles Chargers, reunion with Justin Herbert possible

Penei Sewell talking to Chargers, reunion with Justin Herbert possible originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Could a reunion of the two offensive anchors of the 2019 Rose Bowl Champion Oregon Ducks reunite in the NFL?

It looks more likely than originally thought.

Penei Sewell has slipped on some recent mock drafts, and sometimes even falling to No 13 where the Los Angeles Chargers would select him to guard Justin Herbert's blindside.

Now, while this is most likely NFL staff members trying to give media members false information in hopes Sewell falls to them, the Chargers have been in discussions with the offensive tackle, he confirmed during a media session Monday afternoon.

"Been talking with the Chargers. Conversations have been made," said Sewell.

In fact, the idea of reuniting with Herbert greatly excites the generational offensive tackle prospect.

To block for Herb again? Man, that’s another dream and vision that would be fun.

Penei Sewell on possible being drafted by Los Angeles

"To be able to block for him again would be a dream come true."

We at NBC Sports NW have already argued the Chargers should do what it takes to draft Sewell if he ends up slipping in the draft. With five quarterbacks expected to go in the top-ten selections, the Chargers could perhaps not spend too much capital to trade up to where Sewell would be available.

On Monday, Carolina traded for Sam Darnold making it more likely they select an offensive tackle at No. 8 rather than a quarterback. While this does hurt the chances of Sewell falling to No. 13, perhaps the Panthers would be interested in trading back to No. 13 to take Rashawn Slater or Christain Darslaw, two excellent tackle prospects in their own right, and get some additional assets in the process.

According to the NFL Draft Trade Value Chart, it would take the Chargers trading No. 13, a third-round pick, a fourth-round pick, and a sixth-round pick to move up to No. 8 with Carolina. To have the left tackle position filled for the next decade seems like a great deal Los Angeles should take.

Justin Herbert had arguably the greatest rookie season by a quarterback in NFL history in 2020 but did so while being pressured at an absurd rate. In fact, the Chargers offensive line received a 54.5 pass-blocking grade from PFF, good for third-to-last in the NFL last season. The team has signed some solid offensive linemen during free agency, but no offseason acquisition would help more than acquiring Sewell.

With a franchise quarterback under center in Justin Herbert, the franchisee must do everything in its power to maximize his career and put him in the best position to succeed.

Plus, the Chargers could corner the entire Oregon market with this transaction which can lead to increased apparel revenue.