2021 NFL Draft: Patriots will have special fan announce No. 15 pick

2021 NFL Draft: Pats will have special fan announce No. 15 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A special fan will announce the New England Patriots' pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The NFL announced Thursday that fans will present four picks in Round 1 -- the Dallas Cowboys at No. 10, the Patriots at No. 15, the Chicago Bears at No. 20 and the Cleveland Browns at No. 20.

The league is spotlighting individuals who have made a tremendous impact on their communities in four important areas.

"This year, the fans joining Round 1 picks with Commissioner Roger Goodell have shown an unwavering commitment to bridging the digital divide; working in the fight against food insecurity; raising awareness about mental health; and working to reduce health disparities," the league said in a press release.

The Patriots' selection in the first round will be announced by United States Marines veteran Don Cox.

Here is the league's description of Cox's impact on the community:

"Don Cox is a third generation U.S. Marine veteran who has started his own veteran and military support foundation in New England, USA4Vets. In response to the massive food insecurity issue made worse by the ongoing pandemic, Cox's Food4Vets program has been delivering a 14-day supply of food to veterans that need it. Since the program began, more than 5.6 million meals have been assembled and distributed to those that need it in 10 different states. In addition to Cox's program supporting veterans and military families, more than 100 food pantries and homeless shelters have received food donations."

The first round of the draft is scheduled for Thursday, April 29.