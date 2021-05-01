2021 NFL Draft: Patriots select LB Cameron McGrone with 177th pick
For yet another year, the New England Patriots have taken a defensive prospect out of Michigan during the NFL Draft.
In 2019, Chase Winovich came off the board to the team. Last year, Josh Uche was a second-round pick by the team.
And in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Patriots selected linebacker Cameron McGrone in Round 5 with the 177th overall pick.
McGrone played 16 games over the last two seasons for Michigan. The 6-foot-1, 236-pound linebacker posted a combined 91 tackles and three sacks during his two years playing for the Wolverines.
As our own Phil Perry detailed on Twitter, McGrone was once a five-star recruit and is young and athletic. So, he has sky-high potential that the Patriots' coaching staff will look to tap into.
Cam McGrone is the latest Don Brown pupil to land in Foxboro, joining Chase Winovich and Josh Uche. Was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. Really good athlete. Will turn 21 in June so he's a young guy and an unfinished product.
— Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) May 1, 2021