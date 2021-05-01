2021 NFL Draft: Patriots select RB Rhamondre Stevenson with 120th pick

Patriots add Oklahoma RB Rhamondre Stevenson with 120th pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are going back to the offensive side of the ball to kick off Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Patriots selected Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson with the No. 120 overall pick in Round 4 on Saturday.

Stevenson appeared in six games for the Sooners last season, rushing for 665 yards and seven touchdowns on 101 attempts (6.6 yards per carry).

NBC Sports Boston

He'll join former Oklahoma teammate Ronnie Perkins, the Patriots' No. 96 pick, in New England. Stevenson and Perkins were both suspended for part of the 2020 season due to failed drug tests.

The most interesting thing about the Stevenson pick is what it means for the rest of the roster. Little redundant to have Michel, Harris and Stevenson all in the the running backs room. We know they want to run the ball and run it often. But that's a lot invested in beefy backs. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) May 1, 2021

Here's what our Phil Perry wrote about the 6-foot, 246-pound Stevenson while ranking him as one of the five best running back prospects in the draft:

Very physical running back who runs with attitude. Plows through contact, catches the ball well and had an impressive week at the Senior Bowl. At the very least, a short-yardage back who can possibly give more than that because he’s got decent second-level speed for a big player.

And here's what Perry had to say about Stevenson in his "Prototypical Patriots" series:

Stevenson's three-cone drill (7.02 seconds) for someone his size is solid. And his 40 is slightly quicker than Stevan Ridley's was despite Ridley was five pounds lighter coming out of LSU. But Stevenson's shuttle time (4.47 seconds) is hard to get past, and his jumps are lackluster (31.5-inch vertical, 112-inch broad). He also has a failed drug test on his record and he's fumbled three times on just 165 career carries. Arizona's Gary Brightwell is another bigger back (6-1, 218) with fumbling issues (five) we couldn't include here.