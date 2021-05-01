2021 NFL Draft: Patriots select DE Ronnie Perkins with 96th pick

Patriots select DE Ronnie Perkins with 96th pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots double dipped on defense on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

After taking Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore in the second round, Bill Belichick selected Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins with the 96th overall pick.

Perkins had at least five sacks in each of his three seasons at Oklahoma. In 2020 with the Sooners, the 6-foot-3, 247-pounder finished with 5.5 sacks and 23 tackles (10.5 for a loss).

Here's what our own Phil Perry had to say about Perkins in his Prototypical Patriots series:

Perkins is a little stiff to be a fluid "Jack" outside linebacker, expected to run with backs out of the backfield at times. And he's not quite powerful enough to be a "Sam." Add to that a six-game suspension served for a failed drug test, and he's not the snuggest of fits on this list.

But the three-year starter for the Sooners does just barely reach most of the requirements we've laid out here in terms of height, weight and other measurements (33-inch arms, 4.71-second 40, 32-inch vertical, 115-inch broad).

The question is whether or not the Patriots will be willing to take a swing early enough to get Perkins, who's considered a second or third-rounder by many. That would surprise me.